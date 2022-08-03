102121 jw balwin shoot2

A distraught Alec Baldwin lingers in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in October after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film Rust. © Copyright 2021 Santa Fe New Mexican. 

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Andrea Reeb, who headed the Clovis-area District Attorney's Office for eight years, has been named a special prosecutor in the investigation into last year's fatal shooting on the Rust movie set south of Santa Fe.

Reeb, who retired from the 9th Judicial District earlier this year after about 25 years as a prosecutor, was added to the team to expedite the review process, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis said in a statement Wednesday.

Authorities say a prop revolver wielded by Hollywood star and Rust producer Alec Baldwin discharged during a rehearsal in October, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Popular in the Community