First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says her controversial approach to prosecuting misdemeanor DWI cases — dismissing them at initial filing to allow for more time to collect evidence, then refiling them later — is proving successful.

But others who deal with drunken driving on a day-to-day basis — including public defenders, law enforcement and officials who monitor DWI offenders — aren’t as convinced. They worry some of the cases being dismissed aren’t being refiled quickly enough or at all, increasing the chance suspects could re-offend in the interim.

Undeterred, Carmack-Altwies said she is enthusiastic about where the policy is heading. The District Attorney’s Office has stopped losing cases for missing discovery deadlines, she said in a recent interview, and the new policy spurred a conviction rate on refiled cases at more than 90 percent between August and November.

