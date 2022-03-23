Fourth Judicial District Attorney Thomas Clayton has filed a petition asking a judge to order the apparent owners of 62 dogs seized March 14 from a home in Rowe to pay the nearly $250,000 cost of the operation and the animals’ care.
The Humane Society of the United States spent $152,000 to have 30 staff members assist the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office with the seizure, according to the petition, filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court. The expected cost for caring and housing the dogs for 30 days is $95,000.
“We are aware of the impact this made,” Clayton told animal advocates during a meeting Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, N.M. “The Humane Society ponied up that money for a couple of weeks of being here for that operation. This is just the beginning. We are hearing some of those puppies are ill.”
About 50 people attended the meeting, held jointly by city, county and law enforcement officials to address concerns about animal welfare issues in a community lacking enough animal control staff.
The dogs seized from Rowe included more than 10 puppies. They initially were taken to a shelter and were then flown to an undisclosed location three days later.
Authorities charged Darren McDunnah with cruelty to animals and related charges tied to the seized dogs.
Clayton indicated in his petition the dogs were owned by Global Relief Resources, a nonprofit McDunnah was affiliated with.
The nonprofit's executive director, Tiffany Azlan White, executed a surrender of the animals to "Mr. Chief Geronimo," whose real name is Thomas Langenderfer, the petition says.
Clayton is asking a judge to rule neither McDunnah nor Langenderfer has an ownership interest in the dogs and to require both to post a security of $250,000 to cover the costs of the animals' care within 15 days, before the animals are put up for adoption.
