Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in October 2021 outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office after being questioned about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

The criminal investigation into a fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust a year ago inched forward Thursday when the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office provided its completed report to the First Judicial District Attorney's office, both agencies confirmed. 

"The District Attorney and her team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges," a spokeswoman for District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "As with all cases that the District Attorney handles, her focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the state of New Mexico, and pursuing justice."

Carmack-Altwies recently told state officials she had identified up to four potential defendants in the case, including the film's star Alec Baldwin, who on Oct. 21, 2021 was holding a prop gun that discharged on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. 

