The criminal investigation into a fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust a year ago inched forward Thursday when the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office provided its completed report to the First Judicial District Attorney's office, both agencies confirmed.
"The District Attorney and her team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges," a spokeswoman for District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "As with all cases that the District Attorney handles, her focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the state of New Mexico, and pursuing justice."
Carmack-Altwies recently told state officials she had identified up to four potential defendants in the case, including the film's star Alec Baldwin, who on Oct. 21, 2021 was holding a prop gun that discharged on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
Baldwin has said he didn't pull the gun's trigger, but FBI records released in August indicated the revolver was fully functional and unlikely to discharge without the trigger being pulled. An Office of the Medical Investigator report classifies Hutchins' death as accidental.
A search warrant affidavit says Rust cast and crew members were inside a church building at the Bonanza Creek movie ranch south of Santa Fe for a rehearsal when assistant director David Halls grabbed a prop gun from a rolling cart outside, handed the weapon to Baldwin and yelled, "Cold gun" — indicating it didn't contain live rounds.
Shortly after, the affidavit says, Hutchins was struck in the chest, and Souza was wounded in the shoulder with the same bullet.
"The sheriff's office will continue to work with the district attorney's office in support of their review of the case," a sheriff's spokesman said in an email Thursday.