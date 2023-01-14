102721_BALDWINpresser03-rgb.jpg

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks to reporters about the Rust case on Oct. 27, 2021. Carmack-Altwies continues to seek state funding for a special prosecutor and other expenses in the case.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

By most accounts, the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set south of Santa Fe was a tragic but preventable accident, the result of live ammunition mistakenly mixed with dummy rounds.

Still, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has indicated up to four people involved in the October 2021 incident could face criminal charges, including actor Alec Baldwin, the star and producer of the ill-fated film Rust, who was holding the revolver that discharged a fatal bullet during a rehearsal.

Carmack-Altwies has secured hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state for her agency to prosecute the high-profile case and is requesting more funds from the Legislature. A spokeswoman for her office said the district attorney will announce by the end of the month whether charges will be filed.

