Prosecutors announced Friday they were dismissing child sexual assault charges against a Los Alamos man due to concerns about the credibility of a police officer involved in the case.

Michael Novak, 63, was charged with 27 felonies in January 2021, including 12 counts of child rape, but 22 charges were later dropped. The remaining charges were one count of criminal sexual conduct and four counts of criminal sexual penetration for crimes he was accused of committing while he babysat a 9-year-old girl for two days.

Prosecutors are “committed to refiling criminal charges against Novak” with the help of the Los Alamos Police Department, but “this step can only be taken when sufficient evidence to establish probable cause is found separate from the initial investigation,” said the news release from First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis.

