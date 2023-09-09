Prosecutors announced Friday they were dismissing child sexual assault charges against a Los Alamos man due to concerns about the credibility of a police officer involved in the case.
Michael Novak, 63, was charged with 27 felonies in January 2021, including 12 counts of child rape, but 22 charges were later dropped. The remaining charges were one count of criminal sexual conduct and four counts of criminal sexual penetration for crimes he was accused of committing while he babysat a 9-year-old girl for two days.
Prosecutors are “committed to refiling criminal charges against Novak” with the help of the Los Alamos Police Department, but “this step can only be taken when sufficient evidence to establish probable cause is found separate from the initial investigation,” said the news release from First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis.
The news release did not name the officer who completed the initial investigation, but the District Attorney’s Office “will no longer rely upon” the officer as a witness in any pending or future cases.
The office declined to comment further, spokesman Nathan Lederman said. Los Alamos police Chief Dino Sgambellone did not immediately respond to a phone call requesting comment Saturday afternoon.
Novak was also accused of sexual assault twice in the 1990s. One case was reduced to contributing to the delinquency of a minor; in the other, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor criminal sexual contact with a female client while he was a massage therapist.