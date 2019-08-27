DA can’t serve a second master as he campaigns for Congress

It was the kind of ugly drunken-driving case that is all too common and should have resulted in an easy conviction for District Attorney Marco Serna.
Police said Richard Whiting, 47, admitted he drank a shot of liquor and two beers before he steered his pickup into the wrong lane of traffic in Española. Whiting collided with a car driven by a 74-year-old woman.
She needed treatment in a hospital for injuries to her left wrist and face. The crash heavily damaged her BMW, scattering auto parts along the road.
Whiting didn’t stop to check on the woman or phone police. He fled in his pickup.
His getaway proved clumsy, as he left behind a sizable piece of evidence. The crash had broken off one of his tires.
State police said they found Whiting behind a business, trying to hide his damaged truck. Española police arrived later and took over the investigation.
“Mr. Whiting advised he had gotten into an argument earlier in the day with the wife, and he had a bad day,” Española Police officer Ernest Saucedo wrote in the criminal complaint.
It only got worse.
He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Then he refused to take a breath-alcohol test. Police arrested him on suspicion of aggravated drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Prosecutors charged him with both crimes.
Whiting didn’t seem to have much chance of beating the case in court. The physical evidence and Saucedo’s observations about Whiting’s sobriety looked strong.
Whiting’s odds improved when he hired Tom Clark, a skilled defense lawyer. As the case headed for trial, Clark moved for a dismissal on procedural grounds.
Magistrate Court Judge Alexandra Naranjo sided with the defense. In her written order, she listed violations by the prosecution in complying with deadlines for discovery of evidence.
Naranjo dismissed the charges against Whiting with prejudice, meaning prosecutors cannot refile the complaint.
A spokesman for Serna said the deciding issue was that state police officers were not present for the trial.
“The state did not call these witnesses because the state made the decision, as is customary, not to call them,” said the spokesman, Henry Varela. “If defense counsel wanted to call them, they have the same subpoena power as the DA’s office. The state argued against dismissing, indicating they were prepared to try the case, and disagreed with the court’s decision.”
This wasn’t the first time a defense lawyer had outmaneuvered Serna.
In the killing of a 67-year-old librarian, a judge freed the defendant after finding Serna’s prosecutors had violated his right to a speedy trial. Serna is appealing the decision.
In another case, Serna reduced a first-degree murder charge to involuntary manslaughter to obtain a no-contest plea. Serna blamed one of his former assistants, now a District Court judge, for mishandling the prosecution. The former prosecutor said he did his job properly.
Serna is running for the open congressional seat in Northern New Mexico while he holds his job as district attorney.
In effect, he wants voters to give him a promotion to a higher office after he’s demonstrated prosecutorial negligence.
One of Serna’s key issues in his congressional campaign is lessening opioid addiction. He recently chose this topic for the first position paper of his campaign, heralding his work on the problem as district attorney.
The juxtaposition of his interest in reducing the plague of opioids and his staff’s handling of Whiting’s prosecution caught my attention.
Drunken drivers have been killing people almost as long as automobiles have been on the road. But stemming opioid addiction is a hotter topic and one less likely to lead to questions about Serna’s record in public office.
Serna seems more focused on his campaign for Congress than he is on running the District Attorney’s Office. He has taken time during regular office hours to promote himself for Congress.
For example, on a summer morning when his prosecutors were on the job, Serna held a news conference to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Serna’s brother phoned to ask for a commitment from the New Mexican to cover the news conference.
Serna was a green 33-year-old from a well-known political family when voters elected him in 2016 as district attorney of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties.
After holding the office for less than 2½ years, he entered the race for the open congressional seat.
He is one of 10 Democrats seeking the nomination in the primary election next spring. Soliciting campaign contributions and lining up supporters are time-consuming duties. All the while, Serna is supposed to administer the District Attorney’s Office, a job he is responsible for 24 hours a day.
He can’t serve two masters. If he were candid, Serna would admit he’s more interested in running for Congress than in being district attorney.
Doing what’s right often isn’t part of campaigns. If it were, Serna would take the financial hit and resign as district attorney.
This would eliminate the appearance and the likelihood that he is busy campaigning for what he hopes will be his next job while he’s going through the motions of being a prosecutor.
The public is paying for a full-time district attorney. It’s getting less from Serna, though he would argue that contention all day long.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news.