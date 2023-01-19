District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies listed a succession of failures that led to the tragic death of promising cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old wife and mother of a young son, in October 2021.

David Halls, an assistant director for the western film Rust, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the ammunition in a prop revolver before handing it to Hollywood actor and producer Alec Baldwin; Baldwin failed to check it before firing the weapon in Hutchins' direction.

"Halyna Hutchins died as a result of the recklessness of these three people," Carmack-Altwies said in an interview Thursday, not long after announcing she plans to charge Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter.

