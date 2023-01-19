First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies plans to charge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his Rust production near Santa Fe in October 2021. 

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, whose job was to safely manage firearms and ammunition on the set, will face the same fourth-degree felony charge for her role in the shooting, the district attorney announced in a statement Thursday morning.

"No charges will be filed specific to the non-fatal shooting of 'Rust' director Joel Souza," the statement says. 

