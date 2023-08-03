The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office is asking a judge to appoint a special prosecutor in a pair of perjury cases involving the North Central Solid Waste Authority.
Assistant District Attorney Douglas Wood on Thursday filed notices of conflict in the perjury cases against Rio Arriba County Commission Chairman Alex Naranjo and former Rio Arriba County Manager Tomas Campos, who were indicted in July by a special grand jury empaneled to look into allegations against the waste authority.
Naranjo and Campos are accused of giving untruthful testimony during the grand jury probe.
A grand jury report that led to the indictments heavily criticized the DA’s Office. But Wood defended the office’s actions and said misunderstandings of the law and process seem to have resulted in a “perceived bias,” adding “it is now impossible to maintain public trust in its prosecution of this matter.”
Antonio DeVargas, a Rio Arriba County man who successfully petitioned the District Court to form the citizens grand jury, said he wanted the state Attorney General’s Office to take over the inquiry. However, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Raúl Torrez wrote in an email Thursday the office is “concentrating it’s efforts on a wide-ranging civil investigation” and “will defer to the First Judicial District Attorney regarding the designation of a qualified special prosecutor to handle all pending criminal cases.”
The waste authority was formed in 2004 by an agreement between the city of Española, Rio Arriba County, Santa Clara Pueblo and Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo to provide garbage collection to residents.
DeVargas filed a petition signed by hundreds of residents in 2019 asking for a special inquiry into the affairs of the waste authority. Among DeVargas’ concerns was the legality of property liens placed on customers with unpaid bills.
District Judge Jason Lidyard issued an order calling for the grand jury to be empaneled in 2019, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic until this year.
Early in the proceedings, the District Attorney’s Office resisted convening the grand jury, arguing a state Supreme Court order issued during the pandemic prohibited all grand jury proceedings except within narrow restrictions. Lidyard dismissed that argument and ordered the District Attorney’s Office to aid the citizens’ grand jury.
The special grand jury issued a scathing report late last month. Its 90-day investigation found probable cause to substantiate charges against past and current board members and administrators, including perjury, embezzlement, billing for services not rendered, fraud, malfeasance and misappropriate use of funds.
The panel also issued the indictments of Naranjo and Campos.
According to the report, the grand jury would have “been able to identify more offenses and very likely issue additional indictments” if it had more time, clearer instructions and “more robust support from the District Attorney.”
“The Special Grand jury found it difficult to obtain information critical to its investigation from the District Attorney’s Office,” a jury foreperson wrote in the report. “On multiple occasions, the Special Grand Jury received inaccurate information or discovered that information had been withheld regarding important procedures and deadlines.”
To date, no one has been charged in connection with allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement that were there basis for the inquiry itself.
“All they uncovered was two public officials lying,” DeVargas said Thursday. “That happens all the time. They always lie ... There is not just lying here; there is actual lawbreaking.”
A spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office wrote in an email Thursday the office “will not comment further on the results of the grand jury report while waiting for responses to the conflict notices filed this week.”
Lidyard has recused himself from hearing the perjury cases, saying it would be a conflict of interest for him to preside over them because of the role he played in convening the grand jury.
The cases were subsequently assigned to District Judges Mary Marlowe Sommer and T. Glenn Ellington. But Ellington filed a recusal notice Thursday in the case against Campos “to avoid the appearance of impropriety.”