The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office is asking a judge to appoint a special prosecutor in a pair of perjury cases involving the North Central Solid Waste Authority.

Assistant District Attorney Douglas Wood on Thursday filed notices of conflict in the perjury cases against Rio Arriba County Commission Chairman Alex Naranjo and former Rio Arriba County Manager Tomas Campos, who were indicted in July by a special grand jury empaneled to look into allegations against the waste authority.

Naranjo and Campos are accused of giving untruthful testimony during the grand jury probe.

Recommended for you