District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Wednesday she is appointing two special prosecutors in the Rust case, just days before a scheduled hearing in First Judicial District Court that would have determined whether Carmack-Altwies or private attorneys would prosecute Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.
Longtime New Mexico attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis have been named special prosecutors according to a Wednesday email announcement. As a result, the hearing originally scheduled for Friday has been canceled, Barry Massey, spokesman for the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts, said in an email.
"My responsibility to the people of the First Judicial District is greater than any one case, which is why I have chosen to appoint a special prosecutor in the Rust case. Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis will unflinchingly pursue justice in the death of Halyna Hutchins on behalf of the people of First Judicial District," Carmack-Altwies said in her statement.
Hollywood star Baldwin and film armorer Gutierrez-Reed are both being charged with involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death, which occurred when the movie Rust was being filmed in October 2021 in Santa Fe County. Baldwin was holding the gun when it went off.
“Kari Morrisey is a very competent attorney and brings a fresh look and balance to this case," Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, said in an email Wednesday afternoon. "We look forward to working with her.”
Luke Nikas, one of Baldwin's attorneys, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon. The email from the DA's office said Carmack-Altweis and the two private attorneys would not be providing further comment on the appointments.
Carmack-Altwies' decision comes after a string of setbacks for state prosecutors. The District Attorney initially sought a sentencing enhancement on both defendants, but had to remove it since the law establishing the enhancement was passed months after the fatal Rust shooting. Her first special prosecutor, Rep. Andrea Reeb, stepped down after opposing counsel raised the issue of whether she was able to serve on the case while being a sitting state representative.
The latest setback occurred when state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sided with the defense in a virtual hearing Monday, stating Carmack-Altwies would not be able to prosecute the Rust case while also appointing a special prosecutor.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.