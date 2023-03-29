District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Wednesday she is appointing two special prosecutors in the Rust case, just days before a scheduled hearing in First Judicial District Court that would have determined whether Carmack-Altwies or private attorneys would prosecute Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Longtime New Mexico attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis have been named special prosecutors according to a Wednesday email announcement. As a result, the hearing originally scheduled for Friday has been canceled, Barry Massey, spokesman for the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts, said in an email.

"My responsibility to the people of the First Judicial District is greater than any one case, which is why I have chosen to appoint a special prosecutor in the Rust case. Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis will unflinchingly pursue justice in the death of Halyna Hutchins on behalf of the people of First Judicial District," Carmack-Altwies said in her statement. 