Warring factions in Congress seem to work together best when they’re keeping the late, great Jim Thorpe in the news.
Maybe the attention Thorpe receives amounts to government overreach. Or perhaps it’s belated justice, considering that politics infected Thorpe’s life and death.
He was one of the world’s great all-around athletes, a winner of gold medals in the decathlon and the pentathlon at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm.
Then came what passed for a scandal in the sporting world of the early 20th century.
A couple of summers before the Olympics, Thorpe had received perhaps $2 a game to play minor-league baseball in North Carolina.
In his era, the Olympics claimed to be a competition for amateurs only. Retribution for Thorpe, a Native American from the Sac and Fox Nation in Oklahoma, was sure to be swift.
Knowing his reputation was on the line, Thorpe asked for understanding.
“I did not play for the money that was in it ... but because I like to play ball,” he wrote in a letter to the Amateur Athletic Union. “I was not wise in the ways of the world, and I did not realize that this was wrong, and that it would make me a professional in track sports.”
Unmoved, the International Olympic Committee in 1913 stripped Thorpe of his medals. He went on to play pro football and big-league baseball, but the undercutting of his Olympic achievements haunted him until his death at age 65 in 1953.
By the 1970s, Thorpe’s legend had faded. Many who knew of him had a warped view shaped by the 1951 movie Jim Thorpe — All-American. Burt Lancaster, caked in dark makeup, starred as Thorpe.
A tireless biographer, Robert W. Wheeler, revived interest in Thorpe’s life with his 1975 book Jim Thorpe: World’s Greatest Athlete.
Members of Congress read Wheeler’s work and took up for Thorpe. The politicians began introducing resolutions calling on the Olympic committee to restore Thorpe’s medals and records.
In 1982, almost 70 years after Thorpe was vilified, the committee reversed itself. Thorpe’s gold medals were returned to his family, and his name was reinstated in the record book.
But the men who finished second to Thorpe are still listed as co-recipients of Olympic gold medals. This rankles many, including certain members of Congress.
In 2019, then-Congresswoman Deb Haaland of New Mexico, a freshman Democrat and member of the Pueblo of Laguna, revived a resolution calling on the Olympic committee to list Thorpe as the sole gold medalist in the two events he won.
Twenty other U.S. representatives, Democrats and Republicans, signed on as co-sponsors of Haaland’s resolution. She has since resigned from Congress to become secretary of the Interior Department.
Following Haaland’s departure, the Oklahoma delegation last month reintroduced the resolution calling for Thorpe to be listed as the only gold medalist of his events in 1912.
The competitors who finished second to Thorpe — Hugo Wieslander of Sweden in the decathlon and Ferdinand Bie of Norway in the pentathlon — were never comfortable being elevated to gold medalists. Thorpe had beaten them by wide margins.
Thorpe had many more successes after the Olympics. The Associated Press named him greatest athlete of the half-century that ended in 1950.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame chose Thorpe as a charter inductee in 1963.
“He was the first big-name athlete to play pro football and essentially put the game on the map,” states the hall of fame’s tribute to Thorpe.
Thorpe’s death, like parts of his life, was turbulent.
His third wife, Patricia Askew Thorpe, interrupted a burial ceremony the Sac and Fox were holding for her husband in Oklahoma. Patricia moved his body to a temporary crypt in another cemetery.
A plan by Oklahoma lawmakers to create a memorial gravesite for Thorpe dissolved when the governor, Democrat William Murray, vetoed the bill and an accompanying appropriation of $25,000.
Patricia Thorpe in 1954 struck a deal with two coal towns to place her late husband’s body in a stand-alone mausoleum in northeastern Pennsylvania. Residents of Mauch Chunk and East Mauch Chunk also voted to merge and rename their community Jim Thorpe, Pa.
Thorpe had never set foot in either place. Other states and cities had claimed him: Oklahoma, his birthplace; Carlisle, Pa., where he played college football; and Canton, Ohio, site of his pro football glory.
Even a fractured Congress comes together to claim an all-American whose shared gold medals remain a sore point.
