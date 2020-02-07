The Attorney General's Office said closed meetings of a Children, Youth and Families Department task force do not violate state law because the meetings are advisory only.
A New Mexico House Joint Memorial last year created the child protective services task force to recommend policy improvements for the Protective Services Division.
The Attorney General's Office issued the opinion in a letter responding to a mid-January inquiry by three Republican state legislators, Reps. Kelly Fajardo of Los Lunas, Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences, and David Gallegos of Eunice. The lawmakers said they were concerned about meeting cancellations and that people were turned away from attending sessions of the task force.
"The Task Force is not a 'public body' as that term is defined in the Open Meetings Act. It is our opinion that the meetings of the Task Force are not subject to the requirements of the statue," said the letter signed by Assistant Attorney General John Kreienkamp.
The letter said the task force meetings did not constitute a quorum of a policymaking public body.
Children, Youth and Families Secretary Brian Blalock said in a statement Thursday the department will involve the public as much as possible.
“Transparency in our processes — what we do to protect our children— is vital to the continued reforms taking place inside CYFD," Blalock said. "We are committed to finding real solutions with the HJM-10 task force.”
Dow said in an interview that she was encouraged by the meeting with Blalock and said she appreciated the commitment to transparency.
"I still support the idea that memorials' task forces should be open to the public," the legislator said.
The letter recommended that lawmakers be more specific regarding the rules governing such bodies in the future.
"The Legislature should specify and mandate in legislation whether they desire for all meetings of any legislatively-created task force to be subject to the requirements of" the Open Meetings Act, the letter said.
On Wednesday, the deadline to introduce legislation for the current session of the Legislature, Fajardo, along with Reps. Matthew McQueen, D-Albuquerque, and Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, filed legislation to do just that.
HB 356 requires any House or Senate-made task force to conduct open meetings. The bill is currently in the House Rules and Order of Business Committee, which will determine if it will be brought up in the 30-day session that ends later this month.
The letter added that the Task Force could voluntarily choose to abide by open meetings requirements.
Charlie Moore-Pabst, a spokesman for the department, said in an email "we are posting agendas for public meetings and doing our best to follow [Open Meetings Act] guidelines when it comes to putting them out in advance."
In a press release Thursday, the department said it met with lawmakers hours after they sent the letter to the Attorney General's Office in January. The release said the department ensures that meetings which the public is allowed to attend have public comment sessions, including allowing comments by email or post. The meetings are also webcast.
For closed meetings, the department offers what it termed parallel "listening sessions."
"A listening session is us giving the same training presentations to the public in a separate space and/or a closed webcast of the meeting," Moore-Pabst said. "Next one, I believe, is just going to be a closed webcast viewing, but we haven’t decided for sure."
He said a closed webcast is one in which viewers watch the proceedings from a separate room.
The next meeting, on Feb. 27, is scheduled as a closed session from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Santa Fe. Department spokeswoman Melody Wells said to email her at melody.wells@state.nm.us for more information on the parallel public listening session.
The next public meeting of the task force is scheduled for March 19 in Albuquerque.
