The state Children, Youth and Families Department is facing a whistleblower lawsuit over its handling of a case involving four young children who became the subject of a nationwide search after their parents — who had lost custody due to neglect allegations — were suspected of taking them out of state.
The state agency argues the complaint, filed Nov. 25 in state District Court by current and former employees, should be kept sealed because of confidentiality provisions in state and federal laws on child welfare cases, according to court records.
The case, which has gotten national attention, involves a couple found panhandling with their children last year in southeastern New Mexico. It has been sealed temporarily until a judge rules on the issue.
An attorney for the plaintiffs, Benjamin Gubernick, said in an interview his clients believe the agency is trying to use laws created to protect families' privacy to shield its own wrongdoing.
CYFD employee Kelly Mazy and former employee Ivy Woodward "vigorously oppose" keeping it sealed, Gubernick said.
"This case arises because CYFD, a public agency that purports to protect children, did exactly the opposite and then tried to cover it up," Gubernick wrote in a heavily redacted motion last week opposing the sealing.
"My clients came forward as whistleblowers because this was a matter of grave public import, and we think everything about this should be made available to the public," Gubernick said in the interview. "If CYFD has done something wrong, it should be made to answer to the public."
His motion accuses the state agency of returning the children to unfit parents "in a cynical effort to keep its workload down," and ordering at least one employee to lie in court and conceal the parents' identities from law enforcement.
The motion alleges the department's efforts to conceal misconduct included lying to news media and ordering employees to "stonewall" the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office from investigating the case.
CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock said in an interview Friday he could not comment specifically on the case, but he said his administration is committed to transparency and accountability and "would strongly contest any allegation that we are trying to hide anything in any way."
Agency spokesman Cliff Gilmore wrote in an email: "Child neglect and abuse are emotionally charged issues and laws designed to protect children’s safety and privacy, especially in the Internet age, restrict us from discussing details of these cases with the public."
He acknowledged the difficult position in which this places the department and its employees who face criticism or accusations of wrongdoing.
"This leads to situations in which some people will tell their version of a story while the workers we trust to make tough decisions in the field can’t share theirs,” Gilmore wrote.
The complaint is tied to a case that began in 2019 when Hobbs police officers encountered Andrei Christian Ducila, 25, and Luiza Badea, 22, panhandling outside a Walmart with their four children, ranging in age from 3 weeks to 4 years old.
A police report said Ducila told officers he was from Romania and needed money to get his family back to his home in Houston.
The three older children — sunburned, barefoot and filthy, according to the report — sat on the curb with their parents, who held a sign saying they needed "formula, food and gas, money," the report said. The infant was in a car seat in a minivan parked nearby.
Attorneys for the couple did not respond to phone messages seeking comment.
The children were placed in state custody, and the parents were charged with child abuse. Later, however, the children were returned to Ducila and Badea while they worked to regain legal custody, court records show.
When a CYFD caseworker visited the family's apartment in Hobbs on May 2, the family had disappeared, a police report said.
The caseworker reported the children missing.
"But an Amber Alert wasn't initiated due to the fact that after the initial report, we were advised by CYFD they didn't want to impose their custodial rights over the children … which limited what we could do," Hobbs police Lt. Ricky Guerrero said in an interview.
"For an Amber Alert to be filed, we had to have a belief that the kids were in immediate danger," Guerrero said. "We were advised that CYFD didn't believe the kids were in immediate danger. So it didn't meet the requirements for an Amber Alert."
An Amber Alert is an emergency message issued when a law enforcement agency determines a child has been abducted or is in imminent danger.
Gilmore said in an email Hobbs police could have requested New Mexico State Police issue an Amber Alert, even without permission from CYFD, if they felt the children were in danger.
"CYFD maintained legal custody the entire time and cooperated fully with law enforcement officials to locate the children when it was determined they had left the area," Gilmore wrote.
Guerrero said the Hobbs Police Department wasn't able to list the parents as suspects on a national database or enlist the help of U.S. marshals until two weeks later, when 5th Judicial District Attorney Dianne Luce charged the parents with custodial interference and issued warrants for their arrest.
"I took the position that as a state agency with a responsibility to protect children, they were required to assert their custodial rights, so I went ahead and filed," Luce said of CYFD in an interview. "As a prosecutor, I was concerned we were not able to issue an Amber Alert … and I was concerned there was such a delay in us filing the custodial interference case. … The department that is entrusted with protecting children should have been asking us to file those charges."
According to local and national news reports, New Mexico officials received a call in October from police in North Carolina, saying officers there also were seeking Ducila and Badea because they were suspected of leaving one of their children at a hospital.
The child reportedly had skull fractures and a brain bleed that could cause permanent blindness.
Badea used a fake name when she brought the child into the hospital, according to news reports, but she left behind a purse with contents revealing her identity as she fled while the child was in surgery.
On Nov. 6, news reports said, the U.S. Marshal's Office used cellphone pings to locate the couple and three of their four children in Houston, where they were arrested. The children were returned to New Mexico.
Ducila and Badea are now being held without bond in the Lea County Detention Center in Lovington, Luce said.
Authorities in Charlotte also have issued an arrest warrant for the couple, accusing them of intentional child abuse resulting in great bodily injury.
Gilmore said privacy laws prevent him from saying why the child welfare department allowed the children to go back to their parents after the agency initially removed them.
He also said he could not discuss why CYFD is seeking to have the whistleblower complaint sealed.
"Our general concern in this matter is compliance with established state and federal laws that protect the privacy of children and prohibit public release of details of cases involving them," he wrote in an email. "Beyond that it would be inappropriate for us to comment on details of an ongoing case."
