Secretary Barbara Vigil of the Children, Youth and Families Department speaks during a news conference Feb. 16 on reforms ordered at the agency. The Governor's Office announced Vigil will "transition" from CYFD to serve on a newly created Policy Advisory Council on May 1 as a search is launched to find her successor.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Children, Youth and Families Department Secretary Barbara Vigil announced Thursday she is leaving her post as head of the troubled child welfare agency, which critics say has been failing for years to accomplish its mission of protecting kids from abuse and neglect.

The Governor's Office announced Vigil will "transition" from CYFD to serve on a newly created Policy Advisory Council on May 1 as a search is launched to find her successor. Teresa Casados, the chief operating officer in the administration, will head the agency on an interim basis.

In an interview with The New Mexican, Vigil, a former state Supreme Court justice brought on in 2021 to provide stability to CYFD, said she believed the department has found enough footing to begin moving toward long-lasting improvement.

