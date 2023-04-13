Children, Youth and Families Department Secretary Barbara Vigil announced Thursday she is leaving her post as head of the troubled child welfare agency, which critics say has been failing for years to accomplish its mission of protecting kids from abuse and neglect.
The Governor's Office announced Vigil will "transition" from CYFD to serve on a newly created Policy Advisory Council on May 1 as a search is launched to find her successor. Teresa Casados, the chief operating officer in the administration, will head the agency on an interim basis.
In an interview with The New Mexican, Vigil, a former state Supreme Court justice brought on in 2021 to provide stability to CYFD, said she believed the department has found enough footing to begin moving toward long-lasting improvement.
"I have as secretary built a strong foundation for an agency that is now ready to move into a really kind of bold transformational change," Vigil said Thursday. "And I think it’s the right time to hand the baton over to the next leader to take the agency through that process."
Vigil said she felt her skills are better suited to working in an advisory capacity for the agency, which the Policy Advisory Council will allow her to do.
"I think I have a vision that is perhaps broader than the day-to-day decision making that needs to be had in overseeing an agency this large,” she said.
CYFD has been a lightning rod for criticism from legislators, advocates and the public after recent high-profile abuse cases, some resulting in deaths. Vigil acknowledged the percentage of New Mexico children who experience repeated maltreatment within one year of coming to the attention of the agency is still higher than the national average. It stood at about 14% last fall, compared to about 8% nationwide.
But Vigil said that figure fell to 13.6% in March, and New Mexico does better than many states at placing children in permanent homes within one year.
Vigil, who served as a Children's Court and state district judge before her time on the Supreme Court, is not leaving the fight entirely: The Policy Advisory Council, formed by an executive order, is charged with making recommendations for improvement at CYFD. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham created the council in February by executive order as part of her plan to overhaul the struggling department.
The council is slated to meet for the first time May 4.
“I am profoundly grateful to Barbara Vigil for her legacy of service to the children of our state, especially for being such a stabilizing force for the Children, Youth and Family Services Department," Lujan Grisham said in the statement issued by the Governor's Office. "I’m looking forward to continuing to benefit from her expertise in her new role on the Policy Advisory Council.”
The statement said the governor will conduct a national search for the next Cabinet secretary, noting candidates "must have experience in successfully pioneering major systemic reforms."
In a statement, Casados said she did not "step into this role lightly" as CYFD's problems have taken increased prominence.
"The stories of the children in our care keep me up at night and surface-level changes will not suffice," she said. "We need long-lasting, fundamental changes to this system of care that deliver vastly better outcomes for New Mexico’s children. I am committed to ramping up the rigor and driving outcomes until we identify a leader to continue our agency reform and transformation work.”
The change in leadership comes after a legislative session in which lawmakers introduced dozens of bills aimed at reforming the department, which has an approximately $360 million annual operating budget and more than 1,500 employees. Much of the proposed legislation failed to become law.
CYFD's myriad issues preceded this session and have plagued several administrations, though Lujan Grisham's administration has come under fire in recent years as problems mounted.
Vigil's predecessor Brian Blalock stepped down amid withering criticism of his handling of the agency, plus the purchase of a computer system via a no-bid contract and the department's use of a controversial messaging app called Signal, which critics said violated open-government laws.
The department also has faced whistleblower lawsuits from employees who said they were retaliated against after voicing their concerns. The influential Legislative Finance Committee has written several memorandums and reports urging the agency to improve its oversight, reduce staffing turnover, publicize more reports and address rates of repeat child maltreatment and child deaths.
Vigil said Thursday she feels the public may have a misconception that "there is not foundational work being done," and likened her efforts over the past several years to half to those of a contractor building a house from the ground up — beginning with work that can't initially be seen.
"You have to build a strong foundation underneath the ground," she said during an interview in her office on the fifth floor of the Public Employees Retirement Association with the Lujan Grisham's spokeswoman Maddy Hayden at her elbow.
"You have to have the appropriate wiring between the walls, and I think in many ways people view the agency as 'How does it look? … Is it shiny, is it gleaming?' … When I arrived, there was a need to rebuild that foundation and determine what needed to be changed. And that's what I've spent the last two years doing."
One of her first areas of focus, Vigil said, was making the agency's workforce — the department has nearly 2,000 positions, though about 500 are vacant, according to the state's Sunshine Portal — feel "safe and secure" by giving them the tools and training "to do this difficult work."
Vigil said the agency's staffing problems are similar to other public sectors, such as health care and education.
"The department is no different," she said. "However, we're really focusing on our workforce development plan and enhancing all we can do to ensure that employees are attracted to this work and once they are hired are given the support they need to do their jobs well."
Vigil said salary increases have helped to steady the workforce, and while the department's vacancy rate has improved only incrementally under her watch, "it's not sliding backwards."
While high-profile child abuse cases and deaths get the public's attention, Vigil said, the good work done by the department often goes unnoticed.
"Tens of thousands of families are better off for having had contact with us, have received services, are doing well," she said. "What's unfortunate sometimes is that we hear about the tragedies and that becomes the narrative about the agency's work."
Given some time, Vigil said, the foundational work she did over the past two years will be apparent.
"We will start to see changes very, very soon in some ways," she said. "Other areas need additional time. … It's not as though every outcome that we measure will be improved. But I believe the investment that's been made over the last several years, will indeed lead to better outcomes for our children and families."