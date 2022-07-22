High staff turnover, heavy workloads and employee fear are cited as some of the biggest problems hindering the performance of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department when it comes to ensuring the safety of the state's most vulnerable kids, a consulting firm says in a long-awaited report released Friday.

The agency issued a news release detailing immediate steps to address recommendations in the report, including specialized "micro" training sessions for front-line investigators and supervisors; a new team to review serious injuries and child deaths; and more uniform training for caseworkers on how to determine the risk level a child faces in a home.

Cabinet Secretary Barbara Vigil, a former state Supreme Court Justice, said in an interview Friday, "We're working diligently in expanding our workforce and making sure we have the resources in place to support them in this difficult role that they play in child welfare."

