The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has given the state Children, Youth and Families Department a $3 million grant to expand behavioral health services for children and youth in three rural New Mexico counties.
According to the federal agency, the grant is expected to be funded annually for four years, meaning the state could receive up to $12 million for behavioral health programs in the designated counties — Sandoval, Chaves and Valencia.
Melody Wells, a spokeswoman for CYFD, said the federal funds will not be used to operate a residential treatment center for kids with emotional, behavioral or drug use problems, like the now-shuttered Desert Hills. In April, the state agency closed the facility following reports of assaults, drug use and sexual abuse of youth living there.
Instead, the grant will fund in-home or community care for children and youth from birth to age 21 who are experiencing trauma or mental illness, have a developmental or intellectual disability, are in the juvenile justice or foster care system, or need more support in school.
“We’re trying to make sure children can get services in their communities like therapy, either at home or close by, so they don’t have to be hospitalized or institutionalized to get the support they need,” Wells said.
The federal funds will supplement three existing positions in the agency and create four new positions. Much of it will go to four behavioral health providers: the University of New Mexico Psychiatric Center in Rio Rancho; La Casa Behavioral Health in Roswell; All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center in Albuquerque, which serves Valencia County; and the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line.
CYFD will create an on-call team of social workers and others who can deescalate an emotional crisis, Wells said. One program will offer peer support for families working through similar challenges, and another will convene teams of teachers, therapists, parole officers and other adults to develop a plan for a kid to succeed at home, in school or at work.
Finally, funds from the grant will be used to promote trauma-informed care, directing caretakers to approach behavioral health with a softer touch.
Wells described trauma-informed care using the example of a 5-year-old girl who had been physically abused. It would better in such a case to hold off on questioning the girl about the abuse and instead work to gain her trust.
“The goal is not to make a child specifically name all the traumas but to see what they’re ready to talk about and follow their lead,” she said.
CYFD will seek additional state funding during the 2020 legislative session to further bolster behavioral health services for youth across New Mexico, Wells said. “So much of our behavioral health system, under the previous administration, became dismantled.”
In 2013, then-Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration froze reimbursements to 15 behavioral health providers that served Medicaid patients, alleging practices of overbilling. A yearslong investigation by the Attorney General’s Office found no evidence of fraud, however, and most of the providers sued the state over the shake-up. The new administration has settled with half of them.
Still, Wells said, the state has a long way to go to ensure its low-income families have access to care.