The state Children, Youth and Families Department moved about 160 workers to a state-owned campus in Albuquerque, a decision officials said would save money and provide better service.
In a news release Thursday, the state General Services Department said more than 500 CYFD employees work at the five-building complex in southeast Albuquerque. Department Secretary Brian Blalock said the agency will save about $3.1 million a year in costs for leased office space.
A second phase of renovation to the campus's buildings, made at a cost of $29 million, included renovations to the structures, plus interior remodeling and playground construction, according to the news release. A first phase of renovations was completed in 2018.
A third phase of renovation is expected to be completed in 2023, when employees from the new state Early Childhood Education and Care Department and state Department of Veterans Services will move into the complex.
