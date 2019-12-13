A long-troubled state agency refused to report child fatalities caused by abuse and neglect to ProPublica, a nonprofit news organization, and the Boston Globe's joint investigation published Friday, making New Mexico one of five states that did not provide information when asked in 2016 and 2017.
Officials with the Children, Youth and Families Department said giving the information to journalists would violate the state Children's Code despite a federal law mandating that states make public the deaths of children caused by abuse or neglect.
And while the department was asked about children's deaths during former Gov. Susana Martinez's administration, it's unclear if Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration will provide the data.
CYFD officials said they needed more information from Kathleen Hardy, the agency's public records custodian, who was off work Friday, and could not answer questions about whether the data would be made public.
"We have always been in compliance with federal reporting," department spokesman Charlie Moore-Pabst said Friday, adding that the agency does not dispute ProPublica's account of denying documents .
In recent years, high-profile cases involving child abuse and even death resulted in criticism of the state agency despite efforts to work cases and give assistance to at-risk families.
Tripp Stelnicki, spokesman for the Governor's Office, said Lujan Grisham had not seen the story because she was out sick.
"I am told CYFD has a legal rationale for why they were able to provide what they did to ProPublica," he wrote in an email Friday. "In general terms, we certainly want to see state agencies provide data when they have it."
The ProPublica-Globe investigation examined the gaps in government collection of child deaths nationwide. It found 7,000 more deaths than those reported voluntarily to a national database.
Federal law requires states to provide the following in the case of child death resulting from abuse and neglect:
- Cause and circumstances of fatalities and near fatalities
- The child's age and gender
- Previous reports of child abuse or neglect investigations
- Results of those investigations
- Services the state provided for the child
Those requirements under the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act require each state to have a plan to enforce state law relating to child abuse and neglect and making those fatalities and near fatalities public.
According to emails, ProPublica journalists filed an open-records request to CYFD in June 2016, asking for information the federal government requires states to make public. Three days later, Hardy wrote back, citing part of the state Children's Code.
"I do need to know which specific child or incident you are inquiring about before I am able to release any information, as we do not maintain an itemized list of all child fatalities in New Mexico," Hardy wrote.
ProPublica reporter Jessica Huseman followed up, again naming the specific section of the federal law requiring the information to be public.
Hardy did not respond for two months until she received a follow-up email from Huseman. At that point, Hardy said it would be illegal for her to release the information.
"As to whether New Mexico statute for the release of records or information in the event of a child fatality comports properly with federal law is better addressed for an attorney," Hardy wrote."The Department complies with the state statute as it is written, as any release of the child protective services records or information that is not covered by [Children's Code records when a child dies] is a criminal offense under [the Children's Code]."
An attorney for ProPublica sent the department a letter, once again citing federal law and asking why only one report of a child fatality was given to Huseman despite a report to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting 15 deaths from abuse or neglect.
"They didn’t give us any data beyond the one case, as you can see in the email. I don’t know what they could possibly be referring to," Huseman said Friday. "We don’t send attorney letters for no reason."
There are other entities in New Mexico that are monitoring abuse, neglect and child deaths. One is the Department of Health's New Mexico Child Fatality Review. It was established in 1998 by state law to review New Mexico deaths except those resulting from disease in children from birth through the age of 17 years, depending on the cause.
It has four volunteer review boards that meet monthly to examine cases and discuss strategies for preventing deaths. The four boards are Child Abuse and Neglect; Suicide; Sudden Unexplained Infant Death Syndrome (SUIDs); and Unintentional Deaths.
The review has not published an annual report since 2014, and data submitted to a national database is from 2017. Mari Anixter, a spokeswoman for the department, said the review will publish a report for 2020.
The Substitute Care Advisory Council independently monitors children placed in CYFD custody, according to its website. The council helps coordinate volunteer boards that review child abuse cases, examine CYFD policy and procedure, and write annual reports that make recommendations to the department.
Shelly Bucher, the council's director and a licensed social worker, said the group is looking for volunteers and is waiting for the governor to appoint four members from the public. Stelnicki said the Governor's Office was still conducting background checks for applicants.
But a lack of members isn't the only challenge. In the council's fiscal year 2019 report — which CYFD is required by federal law to respond to — it said it has not always been given documents from the department and has not received tens of thousands of dollars in interagency funding from the department.
"The instability of the interagency fund transfer hinders the Council's ability to function to its full potential," the report said.
Bucher said the council would bring up the issue in its next meeting with CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock, set for March.
"The secretary has indicated that he would be open to discussion, but that will have to wait until after the session," Bucher said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.