The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department announced it has stopped using secure communication app Signal in the wake of public outcry over concerns the practice allowed the agency to operate with too much secrecy and to sidestep the state’s public records law.
The department started using Signal after the coronavirus pandemic hit New Mexico and child welfare officials realized they had no safe and secure platforms allowing employees to work remotely, CYFD Cabinet Secretary Brian Blalock said.
The agency initially was drawn to Signal, a free messaging service, because it offered end-to-end encryption and complied with the federal medical privacy law known as HIPAA, Blalock said.
It ceased using the service in the last week of April, he added.
The decision to abandon use of the app came after a Searchlight New Mexico report prompted heavy scrutiny of CYFD’s use of it, including scheduled and manual deletions of some encrypted messages.
Blalock maintains the department was not deleting any records it was required to keep under the Inspection of Public Records Act, but he said he does not want workers to use any technology that weakens the public’s trust of the child welfare agency, which operates the state’s foster care system, juvenile justice facilities, and behavioral health services for children and youth.
“It was never our intent to undermine the public trust with what we were doing and our transparency,” he said in an interview Thursday. “We retain all the records that we’re supposed to retain. And it’s just not worth it to continue using a tool that has any association with us not being transparent in any way, which is why we got rid of it.”
CYFD, along with other state government agencies, will now be using Microsoft Teams, software with some encryption capabilities and scheduled deletions of messages, which the department is so far unable to control, Blalock said.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on the issue.
Melanie Majors, executive director of the nonprofit New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, called CYFD’s decision to stop using Signal “a plus for the public.”
“If public business is done on instant messaging services that provide the option of deleting messages automatically, that poses serious legal problems — not only for the agency but for other folks who may be involved in the issue,” she said.
Blalock said messages scheduled for deletion fell under the scope of “transitory messages,” which are messages that “convey information of temporary importance in lieu of oral communication,” according to the New Mexico Administrative Code.
“Transitory messages are only required for a limited time to ensure the completion of a routine action or the preparation of a subsequent record. Transitory messages are not required to control, support or to document the operations of government,” the code reads.
CYFD spokesman Charlie Moore-Pabst said most of the deleted messages were notifications of newly filed documents, schedule changes and people arriving late to online meetings.
“If we were discussing a case or talking about courses of action, those would get put into facts in that case file,” Moore-Pabst said.
Initial reports of CYFD’s use of Signal were red flags for open-records specialists.
Leo Lucero, manager of the Records Management Division of the State Records Center and Archives, said deletion of messages raised questions.
“The whole red flag was the first article that came out saying there was a system being used to communicate between employees and stuff was being automatically destroyed,” he said. “Our red flag was that question that now comes to the attorney general: ‘Well, are these public records?’ ”
The Attorney General’s Office received a request from the New Mexico House of Representatives last week to investigate CYFD’s use of Signal. The House GOP asked for a determination on whether any laws were broken and whether those responsible were held accountable.
“It is highly concerning that public employees are potentially deleting public information without a thorough legal process, and we are reviewing the matter,” Attorney General Hector Balderas wrote in an email.
