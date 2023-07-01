A caseworker for the state Children, Youth and Families Department remains at her job following an incident at a Rio Rancho home in April in which she was accused of attacking her boyfriend, a Santa Fe police officer, while he was holding the couple’s infant child.
A prosecutor said the charges against Erica Martinez, including a count of child abuse, will be dismissed if she completes counseling services.
Along with child abuse, Martinez, 28, was charged with assault on a household member, battery on a household member, criminal damage to the property of a household member and two counts of interference with communications, according to a criminal complaint filed April 17 in Sandoval County Magistrate Court.
The complaint says she told Rio Rancho police the couple had begun fighting because she believed her boyfriend, Santa Fe police Officer Christopher Lamoreux, had been cheating on her.
Rob Johnson, a spokesman for the Children, Youth and Families Department, said the child welfare agency is aware of the charges Martinez faces and confirmed she has continued working as a caseworker in the months since her arrest.
Johnson declined to provide details on any internal investigations the agency conducted into the incident.
“The department cannot discuss the inquiry into the allegations against [an] employee, due to confidentiality,” Johnson wrote in an email.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s press secretary, Caroline Sweeney, declined to comment on Martinez, noting: “It’s a personnel matter at CYFD.”
The case raised concerns for state Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, who has been critical of the child welfare agency in recent months. Diamond said she was alarmed to learn the state had not alerted the public about the criminal charges against Martinez.
“If they covered this up and decided that keeping an employee like that on staff, who was a danger to her own child — how in the world can we trust them to be the only hope for abused children out there and the cases that she comes across?” Diamond said.
She brought up Martinez’s case during a Legislative Finance Committee hearing Thursday on the state’s juvenile justice system, which is overseen by the Children, Youth and Families Department. She called the situation “horrific.”
“Would you please assure the [Legislature] and those watching that your agency has in fact taken the steps — all you can do — to ensure the protection of other children by people who are charged to provide for and [protect] us?” Diamond asked Teresa Casados, the agency’s acting secretary.
Casados called the case a “personnel matter.”
“We are handling that personnel matter just like we would any other, but ensuring that if there is any reason that that individual would have contact with children that (reason) has been removed, and we will investigate and act appropriately,” Casados said.
In an interview earlier last week, Diamond said the child welfare agency needs additional oversight.
“The agency is completely dysfunctional. ... They are not able to monitor themselves, let alone keep some of our most vulnerable children safe, you know, from some of their abusers out there. So, until we have a functioning agency we are not going to see change,” she said.
Sandoval County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jessica Martinez said her office agreed to a motion defense attorney Susan Burgess-Farrell filed May 17 asking for a six-month delay in judicial proceedings. She added, charges against Erica Martinez will be dismissed if she receives counseling and does not commit any new crimes in that time.
“We did speak with the victim. They were completely on board with this. So [Erica Martinez] will be getting anger management counseling. If they don’t complete that within the six months, then we pursue the case. If they do, then we’ll agree to dismiss the case,” Jessica Martinez said.
Burgess-Farrell and Barrett Porter, both listed in online court records as Erica Martinez’s attorneys, did not respond to requests for comment.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez confirmed in an email Tuesday Lamoreux is an officer with the department and wrote the agency’s Office of Professional Standards is “investigating the off duty incident as an Administrative Investigation.”
Lamoreux filed a domestic violence petition against Erica Martinez on April 17 but in early May asked for it to be dismissed, according to online court records.
Lamoreux and Martinez could not be reached for comment.
Rio Rancho police had responded to reports of a domestic violence incident around 10 p.m. April 16 at a home where Erica Martinez was suspected of throwing a cinder block through a sliding back door, according to the criminal complaint.
She told police she had gone through Lamoreux’s phone and found evidence he might have cheated on her, which led to an argument. She alleged Lamoreux had pinned her to the floor, but she was able to get up and started hitting him “in self-defense,” the complaint states.
Erica Martinez said Lamoreux kicked her out of the home while their baby was still inside, which is why she threw a cinder block through a door. She told the officers “she did so because she wanted to get her baby away from Christopher,” the complaint states.
Officers did not find any signs of injuries on Martinez consistent with her allegation she had been pinned to the floor during the altercation.
Lamoreux told officers the fight started because she had slapped him in the face.
According to the complaint, he tried to call family members to ask them to come to the home and calm her down, but Martinez grabbed his phone to prevent him from calling family or 911.
He said she threw a candle with a metal base at him while he was holding their child and then threw the cinder block through the door when she was locked out of the home.
Lamoreux also said Martinez took his Apple Watch to prevent him from talking to a 911 dispatcher and ripped his shirt off, the complaint states.
“Over the duration of the incident, Christopher had [his child] in his arms even when Erica threw the brick cinder block through the back sliding door and when she was ripping his shirt off,” the complaint states. “I observed redness on Christopher’s neck from having the shirt ripped off of him as well as marks on his arms from Erica hitting him.”