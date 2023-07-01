A caseworker for the state Children, Youth and Families Department remains at her job following an incident at a Rio Rancho home in April in which she was accused of attacking her boyfriend, a Santa Fe police officer, while he was holding the couple’s infant child.

A prosecutor said the charges against Erica Martinez, including a count of child abuse, will be dismissed if she completes counseling services.

Along with child abuse, Martinez, 28, was charged with assault on a household member, battery on a household member, criminal damage to the property of a household member and two counts of interference with communications, according to a criminal complaint filed April 17 in Sandoval County Magistrate Court.

