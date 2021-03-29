CVS Health announced Monday it will start giving COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday at five New Mexico locations, but the company wouldn’t name those spots to prevent a stampede.
Recipients still must meet the state Department of Health’s eligibility requirements, and walk-in customers without appointments will not be served.
A CVS public relations representative would only say the five locations are in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and Roswell.
People must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
Unrelated to the CVS announcement, the New Mexico Department of Health on Monday announced people 75 and older could start scheduling their own vaccinations at a time and place they prefer.
First, however, they must be invited by the Health Department. They also have to be registered at vaccineNM.org. The applicant for an appointment will log in using his or her confirmation code and date of birth, but no event code will be required.
The CVS shots are part of an initiative called the Federal Retail Program Partnership, which has been in place since late last year. CVS pharmacies in numerous states already have been giving vaccinations, and other pharmacies of various brands have given vaccinations this year as part of the New Mexico health department program.
The Federal Retail Program Partnership is designed to be an additional strategy in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.
A state Health Department spokesman said some outlets of three pharmacy companies in New Mexico — Cardinal, AmerisourceBergen and Albertsons — are distributing vaccinations under the federal program. Albertsons pharmacy director Tim Purser said his company is involved in both the federal and state programs in New Mexico.
A Walgreens spokeswoman said her company, too, is providing vaccinations in some areas of New Mexico.
Others that will begin administering vaccinations in the federal initiative in New Mexico are Costco, Kroger and Walmart, the Health Department said.
The department said the federal partners will utilize the state’s portal for scheduling and to record the administration of shots. That way, the department said, the federal partners will vaccinate patients who are in acceptable phases of the distribution and state data will remain accurate.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.