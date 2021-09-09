090921 jw sword feature1.jpg

Ila Cantor practices a sword-wielding form of tai chi Thursday in Patrick Smith Park. Cantor, who is from Ashville, Ore., said she is considering moving to Santa Fe to escape the forest fires in southern Oregon that have impacted air quality.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Ila Cantor practices a sword-wielding form of tai chi Thursday in Patrick Smith Park. Cantor, who is from Ashville, Ore., said she is considering moving to Santa Fe to escape the forest fires in southern Oregon that have affected the air quality.

