Water flows into an evaporation pond at the south side of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in 2019. Millions of dollars in PNM customer rate credits tied to the closure of the plant are part of a rate case expected to go before the PRC in September. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times File Photo via The Associated Press
Customers of the state’s largest electric utility will see combined savings of $115 million from last year’s shutdown of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in northwestern New Mexico under a settlement agreement filed Friday in the New Mexico Supreme Court.
The agreement between Public Service Company of New Mexico and several parties representing ratepayers means most residential customers will receive rate credits that will shave 11% off electric bills, or an average of $9.28 a month for each household for 12 months.
The rate credits, to be paid out over one year, will be implemented 30 days after a Supreme Court case on the matter is remanded to the state Public Regulation Commission for approval of the agreement.
In accordance with the Energy Transition Act, passed in 2019 by the Legislature, PNM agreed to issue low-cost securitized bonds and deliver rate credits to customers after closing the final two units of the coal plant in September 2022.
The low-cost bonds, backed by ratepayers, are intended to mitigate the impacts of retiring the coal-fired plant.
After it closed the plant, however, the electric utility delayed issuing the bonds and rate credits, drawing criticism from environmental groups.
An order from the Public Regulation Commission in 2022 directed PNM to issue the rate credits. But the utility appealed to the state Supreme Court, which granted a stay on the commission’s order.
Meanwhile, the costs of operating the plant essentially remained in the utility’s electricity rates.
In July, the commission filed a brief with the court, stating PNM had reneged on its promises. The company had indicated abandonment of the plant and securitization would occur “at about the same time,” the brief stated.
Between the plant’s shutdown and the July court filing, PNM collected through its rates about $22 million in depreciation expenses and $75 million in operation and management expenses “on a plant that is abandoned,” the filing noted.
State Attorney General Raúl Torrez, along with several environmental and economic advocacy groups, called Friday’s settlement a win for ratepayers.
“I’m pleased that after working together with a diverse group of advocates, PNM will now credit its customers with the costs of a coal plant that ceased operation nearly a year ago,” Cydney Beadles, a program manager for Western Resource Advocates, said in a statement.
Mariel Nanasi, executive director of the Santa Fe-based nonprofit New Energy Economy, said the settlement also includes “guardrails to protect ratepayers,” including a 5.5% cap on the interest rate on bonds, which will be repaid by ratepayers.
“The savings that come from the transition to clean energy must be passed on to customers,” Nanasi wrote in a news release Friday. “Today’s agreement shows that when advocates for the people of New Mexico work together, we can achieve just outcomes that protect ratepayers.”
Other groups involved in the case were Bernalillo County, the New Mexico Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance, the Coalition for Clean and Affordable Energy and Prosperity Works.
PNM Resources CEO and Chair Pat Vincent-Collawn called the settlement agreement part of a “collaborative effort” to transition to renewable energy.
“We have been working towards this transition for many years and appreciate the collaborative effort from parties to reach a unanimous settlement to complete the final steps,” she said in a statement Friday.
“As the solar and battery storage replacement power resources also begin to come online, we are seeing the full scope of the Energy Transition Act’s benefits for our customers, the environment, employees and the communities impacted by the plant’s closure,” she added.
Among the “critical issues” for PNM in recent settlement negotiations, was the marketability of the securitized bonds and a “need to confirm PNM’s ability” to issue them, the agreement filed Friday noted.
PNM in April 2020 received authority to issue $360 million in securitized bonds, but in March, Torrez, along with attorneys from Western Resource Advocates, asked the Public Regulation Commission to revoke PNM’s bond authority because the delayed issuance could result in higher costs to ratepayers.