Maryam Khaleghi Yazdi stitched the stories of immigrants from all over the world into a massive quilt.
Owens Lowery managed to make music out of mold.
They are two of 70 artists from around the globe whose work using technology to create one-of-a-kind interactive installations is displayed in the 2022 Currents New Media Festival. The show opened Friday, lighting up curiosity with its combination of virtual and augmented reality, multimedia performances, robotics, 3D-printed work, videos and sound art.
Festival founder Frank Ragano said digital tools are the key to the annual immersive show, which has expanded this year to several locations in both downtown and the city’s south side, including the Center for Contemporary Arts, the Santa Fe Fairgrounds, Currents 826 and Form & Concept.
“A digital tool becomes like a paintbrush or a chisel, you know — it becomes a tool to express themselves,” Ragano said.
As guests entered the festival’s main locations at the Center for Contemporary Arts and the Santa Fe Fairgrounds on Friday, they were greeted by a symphony of sound and light.
The mood shifted from calm and relaxing to wild and chaotic as guests interacted with exhibits.
Some curiously examined an array of colorful sculptures and illuminated art along a bright white wall at the art center.
At the fairgrounds, guests entered a dark room to discover an array of glowing terrariums and and projections of tiny people.
The coronavirus pandemic forced Currents New Media to limit capacity in 2021 and to be displayed completely virtual in 2020.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Ragano said, the two-week festival would draw about 9,000 visitors. He was unsure how many would attend this year, the first time the event has returned with no coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions.
The festival brings artists, musicians, designers and coders together to break the boundaries between art and technology, and to form a community of diverse creators.
Some use their exhibits to tell tales and send messages to the world, while others aim to push the limits of technology in art and some simply want to inspire those who experience their work.
Khaleghi Yazdi, an Iranian immigrant and graphic design professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, participated in last year’s festival, telling her story of coming to the U.S. through a video. This year, she wanted to “amplify the voices of people that don’t have one” with her project, Speaking Blanket.
She made a quilt with 78 squares that tell the stories of
24 immigrants, such as a Nigerian daughter whose mother stayed behind to fight a civil war and a Mexican grandmother who felt silenced as she was judged for her accent.
Each section of the quilt illustrates an immigrant’s story with an array of textures and fabrics; motion-activated speakers allow visitors to hear the story for themselves.
Khaleghi Yazdi said she hopes her artwork inspires empathy.
“When you hear other people’s stories, it increases your sense of curiosity and decreases the sense of judgment,” she said
For Lowery’s piece, Song of Slime, he grew mold cultures from oats in a petri dish and monitored growth with cameras. As the mold grew in various directions, it activated different notes to create music through a process called sonification, which turns data into sound
Even a person who is deaf can enjoy the music made by mold because Lowery uses surface transducers, devices that pump sound waves through a solid surface, turning it into a speaker. Participants can fell the music through vibrations created by the sound waves.
Lowery said he likes to create art that is accessible to everyone, regardless of height, age or disability.
“My whole goal as an artist is to create situations that encourage curiosity,” Lowry said. “Curiosity is the one thing that I think I have as a good value worth sharing.”