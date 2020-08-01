He never got to wear the cherry and silver or savor the adrenaline rush of trotting down The Pit’s ramp to the roar of thousands of adoring fans.
He has been denied the opportunity to travel the country representing the state’s flagship school, basking in the rarefied air of being a homegrown talent playing for the team every New Mexico kid who dribbles a ball in the dust of the local playground dreams of joining.
“Sad” and “devastating” seemed inadequate descriptors for the untimely death of Santa Fe High graduate Fedonta “JB” White, an 18-year-old celebrity in his hometown — a city brimming with pride for a kid who had the world laid out in front of him.
As word of an overnight shooting that claimed White’s life washed over social media Saturday morning, University of New Mexico head coach Paul Weir said through text that he had already arrived in Santa Fe to be with White’s family. White had long been a verbal commit to be a Lobo and was in the process of formally enrolling at UNM to claim the final open scholarship on Weir’s roster for the 2020-21 season.
The Lobos had yet to announce White was part of the team because he had not begun classes. In fact, the program’s first public acknowledgment of him came Saturday afternoon with a social media post expressing condolences for his death. It showed him wearing a gray No. 22 Lobos uniform.
White would have been a true freshman on a team that had long embraced his presence, competing for the same off-guard/small forward position shared by senior Makuach Maluach, junior Rodgerick Brown and sophomore Emmanuel Kuac.
“Fans around here love their Lobos, and when you consider he was the first local player since Cullen Neal and the first kid from Santa Fe in 50-some years, it’s awful,” said J.R. Giddens, a former Lobo and NBA player who cultivated a relationship with White through UNM basketball camps over the years. “To be a New Mexico kid and play for the Lobos, not many get a chance to do that.”
Although White never spent a day on UNM’s campus as an official student-athlete, he had been on the team’s radar longer than some of the current veterans in the program. He made a verbal commitment to the program in October, spurning offers from several well-respected Division I programs, including Utah, Marquette and San Diego State.
Asked repeatedly about White’s status in recent weeks, Weir cited NCAA rules about making public comments about an unsigned player. In years past, however, Weir was a frequent visitor to Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium and a familiar face in White’s life.
Originally classified as a member of the 2021 graduating class, White’s early departure from Santa Fe High would have made him eligible immediately at UNM.
White was the type of player Lobo fans have traditionally loved unconditionally. He would have followed in the footsteps of some of UNM’s most beloved players: Fellow New Mexicans Rob Robbins, Willie Banks, Alex Kirk, Royce Olney, Mark Walters and Santa Fe’s own Toby Roybal — the first player in team history to have his number retired and the last from the City Different to wear a Lobo uniform.
White’s death created a tidal wave on social media. Posts offering condolences and anger intertwined with those of confusion and shock.
“Haven’t cried in a very long time man … but I can’t stop,” wrote former Lobo JaQuan Lyle on his Twitter account. “RIP young king!!!”
“My heart is heavy right now,” added former Lobos assistant coach Jerome Robinson, who worked closely with Weir and UNM assistant Brandon Mason to make White a prime recruiting target. “I hate crying. Senseless and unbearable loss. Great kid with such a bright future. So many jealous cowardly punks live among us. Prayers up to the White family.”
Both Robinson and Mason changed their Twitter profile pictures to a photo of each of them standing alongside White. Others posted videos and photos of their own.
Mason shared his own story of gun violence, tweeting about the violent death of his mother when he was just 4 years old, and of gun-related deaths of people he went to high school with in Chicago.
White’s final post on Twitter came July 29 with a video of him throwing down a one-handed dunk as he jumped over two friends standing in the lane at a nearby park, the sound of the backboard vibrating with an angry metallic groan as the video cuts out.
It’s an image Lobo nation desperately needed, one the entire state wanted more of as the potential of his college career blossomed before viewers’ eyes.
The courtship extended back a few years. The Lobos began the full-court press on White during his freshman season, creating an almost larger-than-life persona for a player who was arguably the biggest sports star Santa Fe has seen in at least a generation.
His value wasn’t lost on Weir. The coach would talk in private about the value of landing a marquee recruit in UNM’s backyard, knowing nothing invigorates the fan base more than a local player who can do more than just fill a seat on the bench.
Off the record, Weir had plenty to say about White. A 6-foot-8 four-star recruit, he would have fit perfectly in the up-tempo style the coaching staff had installed.
“I can see why they wanted him because that kid, I’m telling you, he was going to make millions of dollars playing this game at the next level,” Giddens said. “He had an NBA body, long and athletic. If it wasn’t the NBA, then somewhere overseas, but this kid had the potential to make a lot of money playing this game. It’s heartbreaking. He was just a kid with the whole world right there for him.”
