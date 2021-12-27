Standing alone as dusk approached, Julianne Burton-Carvajal called the little chapel a city jewel that's been "taken for granted."
"This is worthy of being a world heritage site," said the curator and consulting historian for San Miguel Chapel, long-known as the oldest church in the U.S.
But Burton-Carvajal is open to hedging her bet on that bit of history.
"This is the first site of Christian worship in North America," she told a group of about 15 visitors to the site earlier in the day.
Though the chapel, located on Old Santa Fe Trail not far from the state Capitol, generally is open for a few hours a day for casual visitors to take self-guided tours, Burton-Carvajal is working to draw more locals to the history and religious significance of the site.
In October, she began what she called some "experimental" forays into programming, offering short daily lectures and tours of the church.
This week, she's offering daily "Hour with the Curator" presentations from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Her goal, she said, is to "get the word around locally" about the church's significance.
The chapel is located in the heart of Barrio de Analco, a neighborhood just south of the Santa Fe River. Many believe it was founded by Tlaxcaltecan Indians — Christianized natives of Mexico who sided with the Spanish against the Aztecs in the 1500s and accompanied colonists north in the 1600s.
Burton-Carvajal said Mesoamerican Indians, possibly with Tlaxcaltecans mixed in, built the first place of worship at the site, perhaps as early as 1610 — shortly after the city was occupied by Spanish conquistadors moving north from Mexico.
The first historical document referring to the chapel dates to 1628 and notes an incident involving a soldier at the site, she said. Many historians believe it dates to at least 1610.
She said the chapel — sometimes erroneously referred to as a mission — has long been "the victim of a ton of misinformation." Her curatorial presentations, as well as a visual historical exhibition in the church's annex, are efforts to set the record straight, she said.
Still, it's a challenge to do when most documents about the site date only to 1710 — when the Spanish rebuilt it some 30 years after it was destroyed during the 1680 Pueblo Revolt.
"We know the 1710 date," she said. "We do not know the date of the first chapel [on the site]."
The chapel is an "independent place of worship" owned and cared for by St. Michael's High School and thus does not fall under the oversight of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, she said. But priests from the archdiocese did conduct masses in Latin and English in the chapel before the coronavirus pandemic struck the state, she said.
The chapel will ideally be able to offer those services again after the pandemic abates, she said.
She said tourists often mix up San Miguel with the nearby Loretto Chapel, renowned for its Miraculous Staircase, and thus come in expecting to see the circular staircase leading to the choir loft.
There is a choir loft in San Miguel Chapel, but now you need a solid extension ladder to get to it because the stairs were removed years ago, she said.
A statue of Archangel Michael found in the altar screen dates to the 1710 period. Burton-Carvajal garnered a laugh from visitors when she described Michael as a "military figure. His job is to clean up any negative energy toward heaven."
She said people may be drawn to visit historical churches because they allow them to reflect on the many prayers that speak to "belief, the faith, the sense of shelter [and] the sense of purpose and belonging."
Santa Fean Betty McManus, who attended Burton-Carvajal's presentation Monday, said though she has lived in Santa Fe for about eight years, she did not know much about the chapel she walked by on a regular basis.
"It's full of history," she said. "Very old, cultural, religious."
She said she can understand why people are drawn there, especially as they yearn to get out and about again during the pandemic.
San Miguel Chapel, Burton-Carvajal said, also allows visitors to "re-experience every significant era of the history of this region of the world through that building, and that's kind of amazing."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.