New Mexico Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego will be in the hot seat next week when she appears before the Senate Rules Committee for a confirmation hearing on her reappointment.

The confirmation — a second for Garcia y Griego, who has served in the role since the start of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's first term in early 2019 — has been sidelined for months amid controversy over her decision to fire the longtime director of the state Office of Archaeological Studies.

Indian Affairs Secretary-designate James Mountain, whose confirmation also has been on hold amid a different controversy — a years-old rape allegation that has generated stinging criticism from Indigenous women — is getting a free pass, at least for the time being.

