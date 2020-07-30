If democracies die behind closed doors, Cuba, N.M., should be on life support.
The raging controversy in Cuba, population 700, is whether the village council should approve a site plan for a Dollar General store.
Carey Beam wanted to hear the debate. She headed to the village office Wednesday night for the council's regular monthly meeting.
The doors were locked. This was an unannounced change from June, when the council met before a live, masked audience during the new coronavirus pandemic.
Beam gazed through a peephole. She saw the village clerk and the mayor pro tem sitting at a table. They looked ready to conduct the public's business, though Beam and three other would-be observers had no way to gain access to the meeting.
"No member of the governing body acknowledged the convening public outside or provided a posted explanation for the closed meeting," Beam said.
Cuba's government does not maintain a functional website. The last address leads nowhere. The village does not have a general email address for public inquiries, and individual email addresses of those running the government are not publicized, Beam said.
The first page of the council's agenda had been placed between a window and a screen of the village office, but it contained no information on how to listen to the meeting. The second and third pages of the agenda were blocked from public view.
"I'm steaming," Beam said by phone Thursday. "This is small-town, dopey stuff."
Vandora Casados, the village clerk, first told me the meeting was accessible to residents by telephone.
Pressed on this point, she backtracked.
"The number wasn't listed on the agenda. We just set it up like 10 minutes before the meeting," Casados said.
No one in the government bothered to open the locked door to tell Beam and the others what phone number to dial to access the meeting.
Mayor Richard Velarde did not respond to requests for comment. Casados wouldn't discuss why the meeting went forward while Beam and others were stranded outside, unaware the village had established a telephone hookup.
Beam, 43, has filed a complaint against the village with the state Attorney General's Office. She says village politicians violated the state Open Meetings Act by locking people out and providing no information on how they could follow a public meeting.
Matt Baca, chief counsel for the Attorney General's Office, said Beam's complaint would be investigated.
Virtual government meetings have become more common during the pandemic. The AG's Office says members of the public should be afforded remote access if possible or a call-in number to listen by phone.
A longstanding centerpiece of New Mexico's Open Meetings Act is that governments must give reasonable notice to the public.
The Attorney General’s Office recommends 10 days' notice for a regular meeting, three days for a special meeting and 24 hours for an emergency meeting.
State law requires a public body to make the agenda of a regular or special meeting available to the public at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting.
Beam lived in unincorporated Sandoval County for about four years. She moved into the Cuba village limits in March, eager to follow her government.
"I have tried my best to be supportive of the village," she said. "But I'm an outsider. I feel disrespected."
Casados said Cuba's council decided against an in-person meeting this month because of increases across the state in COVID-19 infections.
She said reaching residents and conducting virtual meetings are problematic. The little village has poor cellphone coverage, and the government doesn't have an internet service such as Zoom meetings.
But the clerk, mayor and council members all have a voice box. Someone could have ventured outside to tell people interested in their government how they could listen to the meeting.
As it turned out, the council's latest discussion on a Dollar General store droned on without a decision. Casados said it was an item for review only, meaning no action was taken.
The agenda entry on Dollar General was buried on a page the public couldn't see, hidden in that crevice between the window and screen.
Village politicians had as bad a night as Beam, though they might not realize it.
Their closed meeting turned an interested observer into a committed adversary.
