Hundreds of artists, costumers, amateurs and opera aficionados flooded the Santa Fe Opera’s Stieren Hall on Saturday morning for a rare opportunity to shop for costumes and props used in recent productions.
Michael Chymycz, the opera’s lead props carpenter, said a closet-cleaning sale was very different two years ago, when only 20 or so shoppers arrived after a storm had dumped 6 inches of snow the night before.
“It’s packed to the gills,” he said Saturday. “This year, I’m expecting to see around 1,500 people just today.”
The sale continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The first shoppers in line had waited since 8 a.m. for the gates to open. After the rush began at 10 a.m., the line continued to grow, snaking up and down stairs, weaving through a switchback path and spilling around the parking lot. Only about 100 people were let in at a time.
Those leaving the sale carried armloads of boxes. Wheeled suitcases full of goods thunked down stairs. Some shoppers struggled to heave shopping carts — spilling over with rolls of fabric — or steer an armoire up a hill.
Juanita Thorne-Connerty, a volunteer for the Española Valley Opera Guild, who was on the hunt for “anything and everything,” claimed she was the first in line and had gotten up at 6 a.m. to get to her first opera prop sale. She purchased an armful of tassels.
Some waiting for a chance to shop brought snacks and parasols. Some worked on crossword puzzles to pass the time.
Most just waited.
At the entrance of the opera sale, giant busts of 18th-century writer Voltaire — left from a production based on the writer’s book Candide — stood sentinel over dilapidated grave markers. Furniture was arrayed in neat lines outside the hall. There were also sewing tables, a vintage motorcycle, mismatched green suede chaise lounges and horse props and carousels.
Several of Saturday’s shoppers were on the hunt for a piece to enhance their costume for the weekend’s Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas — a few were even dressed in period clothing as they waited in line.
Others, like Pilar Agoyo, were there for a holiday — Halloween.
Inside, treasures abounded.
There were rows of papier-mâché animal masks, stacks of golden laurels, heaps of animal tails, crockery of all kinds, fake fruit piled onto wreaths, a mummy, carousel horses and hats upon hats. Costumes ranged from blood-soaked shirts to sumptuous gowns that spilled into piles of velvet and tulle.
Friends pawed through piles of hats, begging to be tried on.
Adam Chavez, 19, found the perfect corset for his drag, an activity the travel costumer who works in the film industry, always wanted to try. “I love the campy, over-the-top theater look,” he said.
Joanne Greenfield, a teacher at St. Michael’s High School, bought a centurion helmet — with a broom bristles in place of a horse’s plume — and a golden hat to serve as new bathroom hall passes for her classroom.
“They’re going to have to be brave enough to wear them,” She said of her students as she brandished the helmet.
Bo Smith donned a Tyvek coat bearing words from the original Candide manuscript; he twirled around for his companion, Alexia Keniska, joking it would be a staple opera outfit.
Both are fans of the Santa Fe Opera. Keniska said Pearl Fishers from the recent season was her favorite. His was Mozart’s Così fan tutte. This was their first prop sale, they said, but they have been long attending the opera.
While some of Saturday’s finds were serendipitous, a few patrons brought shopping lists and searched with purpose.
Sandra Filippucci, a local artist whose subject is Joan of Arc, had a breastplate under each arm and was “on the hunt for doublets,” clothes to wear under armor.
Among all the yelling, zipping up of gowns and moving of furniture — and the thrill of the hunt — one woman said what made it special was all the potential.
“I don’t want to miss it. It’s such a magical place,” said Susan Laskowski, who was buying fabric for pillows.