Pedro Telemonte with Santa Fe Sustainable Living welds re-enforcements to the cross on the dome of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church on Wednesday, nearly 20 years after the same contractor was hired to install the ornament. The Rev. Jesse Robinson noticed the cross was leaning last week after years of standing tall.
spotlight
Photo feature
Cross on high
- Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Frequent Santa Fe litigator now defending against lawsuit
- Postal worker helps save Santa Fe man's life
- Body found near Santa Fe airport identified
- New Mexico enters next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
- Man, 50, is shot dead in Santa Fe
- Tom Ford ranch near Galisteo finds a buyer amid pandemic
- Santa Fe man says his experience outside Capitol was peaceful, ‘jovial’
- Record Santa Fe home sales continue into winter
- New Mexico schools welcome news teachers are next for vaccine
- Officials in Santa Fe, other capitals prepare for unrest
Images
Videos
Commented
- Several businesses sue New Mexico governor, claim virus threat overblown (153)
- Roundhouse rally draws hundreds, but is peaceful (65)
- Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, clash with police (60)
- New congresswoman hopes to give voice to loudmouths (56)
- Some New Mexicans skeptical about coronavirus vaccine (54)
- All monuments have their time; some see their time slip away (50)
- Santa Fe man says his experience outside Capitol was peaceful, ‘jovial’ (47)
- New Mexico GOP leader still stands by Trump (45)
- Lujan Grisham: Resolute in crisis (44)
- What to tell kids about The Donald (40)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.