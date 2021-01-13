011321Feature_35.JPG

Pedro Telemonte with Santa Fe Sustainable Living welds re-enforcements to the cross on the dome of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church on Wednesday, nearly 20 years after the same contractor was hired to install the ornament. The Rev. Jesse Robinson noticed the cross was leaning last week after years of standing tall.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

