To some regular attendees of city land-use hearings, a set of procedural rules approved by Santa Fe’s City Council earlier this year seem to signal a broader trend of limiting public participation in city affairs.

“It makes it challenging to inspire people to speak out if they’re getting shut down,” said Adam Johnson, executive director of the Old Santa Fe Association. “If you have a limiting process, it can intimidate people. The process is already intimidating.”

Johnson, who regularly speaks at public hearings, called the new rules “a huge concern” for the organization, which advocates for historic building preservation as well as other initiatives in the city. He said the city’s process employs different standards for applicants, often developers, than it does for “community stakeholders” since the former are given the opportunity for lengthy presentations and responses.

