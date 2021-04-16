Some critics of a proposed merger of utility giants in New Mexico say the companies' pledges of public benefits are flimsy, skimpy and vague.
Among other guarantees, Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based Avangrid say they will create 100 new jobs here, provide $2.5 million to economic development in the state, honor PNM's collective bargaining agreement and maintain PNM's level of charitable giving following the proposed merger.
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will hold hearings on the proposal next month and has the authority to approve or nix the plan.
Critical testimony filed with the commission on the multibillion-dollar deal ahead of the hearings says the companies' pledges are dwarfed by the size of the merger and in some cases merely maintain benefits at the current level instead of increasing them.
Preserving the status quo doesn't improve matters for the public and ratepayers, the critics say.
The five commissioners either didn't return phone calls seeking comment or declined to comment on the deal. They have said their neutrality at this point is vital.
Ray Sandoval, a spokesman for PNM, said his company plans to file rebuttal testimony next week and will discuss the criticism then.
Sandoval, however, added in a written statement: "Unlike other mergers, here the remaining company will add rather than reduce jobs, provide rate credits, and help PNM improve service. The proposed rate credits and all transaction costs will come from Avangrid shareholders and not from PNM customers."
Joseph Tarry, senior vice president and chief financial officer for PNM Resources, PNM's parent company, has said it's wise to merge with Avangrid, which he called a leading sustainable energy company in the country.
New Mexico customers, employees and communities will benefit from the merger, Tarry said.
Noah Long, speaking for the Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy, said: "Many of the 'commitments' provide no benefit beyond what PNM is already providing its customers."
The benefits most likely will continue with or without a merger, Long said.
And putting a three-year minimum on some of the pledges, such as maintaining current levels of charitable contributions and assistance to low-income customers, "raises the possibility that they will not continue to be offered after three years," Long said.
Maureen Reno, an economist who gave testimony for Bernalillo County, said in her testimony the pledge to add 100 jobs in New Mexico seemed "picked out of thin air."
Reno, a consultant from New Hampshire, said the companies have "failed to provide any substantive information" about the 100 new jobs — not "the type, location or duration of the positions, even though they are trumpeted as a major benefit of the proposed transaction."
Scott Hempling, an attorney and expert witness speaking for the New Mexico Attorney General's Office, was more pointed. "What kind of jobs are we talking about?" he asked. "Upwardly mobile or dead-end? Paid properly or paid stingily?"
He added that he didn't see "why the perfect round number of 100" was chosen.
Avangrid said in a statement it will create "no fewer than 100 new, good, full-time jobs that will have a multiplier effect in benefits to the local economy. In other communities, Avangrid brought more than twice the number of jobs we committed to and those jobs had an average salary of $90,000. We hope to continue our track record of success in New Mexico."
The merger applicants' assurance that they will contribute a total of $2.5 million for economic development in the state over two years also received some scorn. Reno said it is "ridiculously inequitable and parsimonious" — or stingy — compared to the size of the transaction.
Avangrid, which is owned mainly by Iberdrola of Spain, plans to pay $4.3 billion to shareholders and assume PNM debt of about $4 billion.
Reno said the economic development payout should increase to $15 million, while commission staffer John Reynolds recommended it be $114 million over 20 years and overseen by an independent group. Reynolds said the commitment of charity and low-income utility assistance should span six years, not three.
Hempling said no regulatory commission should make a decision based on promises of charity. The point of regulating, he said, is to produce excellent performance.
Reno said pledges to honor a collective bargaining agreement and to avoid layoffs when those elements aren't at risk in the first place are not benefits. Leaving utility ratepayers "no worse off" than they were before, she said, doesn't qualify.
