Joe Biden, a president with low approval ratings and towering troubles, had no fans Saturday outside the state Capitol.
There were the predictable sorts who showed out a few hours before Biden visited Santa Fe. One was a woman in a red baseball cap, the front crown emblazoned with a declarative sentence: "Trump won."
No, he didn't. Only those who have abandoned all critical thinking continue attacking Biden as a vote thief and portraying former President Donald Trump as the victim of a political coup.
Trump, bitter loser that he is, tried to persuade election officials in Georgia to switch almost 12,000 votes in his favor, a felony scheme if ever one existed. And it was Trump who sat idly for hours as his supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol in hopes of toppling democracy.
Biden, 79, is accustomed to receiving bizarre criticisms after 50 years in professional politics. But another sign of protest outside the state Capitol provided a juxtaposition that might have jarred the president if he had seen it.
Only 50 paces from the woman in the red cap was a mobile billboard paid for by three environmental groups. They ripped Biden for failing to keep his word, and for being too tight with the oil and gas industry.
"No more drilling on federal lands. Biden keep your promise," read flashing images on the billboard. It was affixed to the side of a truck that looped around the Capitol.
Taylor McKinnon, of the Center for Biological Diversity, traveled from Flagstaff, Ariz., to Santa Fe to express his displeasure with Biden.
"On the campaign trail, he promised to end federal oil and gas leasing onshore and offshore," McKinnon said as he stood near the billboard. "Biden issued more permits to drill in his first year than Trump did. While the fires are still burning in New Mexico, the Biden administration will issue more leases that worsen the climate situation."
Biden is sensitive to those criticisms. His press office in early spring produced what it called a fact sheet to counter jabs from environmental groups disappointed in Biden's performance.
"President Biden has prioritized expanding clean energy technologies as part of his historic efforts to tackle the climate crisis — all while helping American families lower their energy costs and creating good-paying, union jobs," it said.
With gasoline prices hitting record highs, Biden's administration last month announced it would cancel three sales of oil and gas leases scheduled in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska.
Millions of acres no longer are candidates for drilling. But Biden's pullback was based on supply and demand. It didn't mollify conservation groups that feel betrayed.
Along with the Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and Friends of the Earth created the mobile billboard blasting Biden as a flip-flopper.
On most days, those groups agree on nothing with the conservative crowd that milled on the Capitol lawn, some waving American flags, many complaining about state and federal government regulations. The common denominator Saturday was both wings of the political spectrum were unhappy with Biden.
Other demonstrators from Indigenous organizations gathered across town, near an emergency center where Biden would be briefed on wildfires in New Mexico. The U.S. Forest Service is responsible for much of the destruction.
Prescribed burns by the agency were supposed to lessen the risk of forest fire. Driven by fierce winds, the fires instead raced out of control. They have burned some 500 square miles and caused untold human suffering through evacuations and destruction of homes.
Six weeks of relentless fire was just one reason the Indigenous demonstrators mobilized for Biden's stop in New Mexico.
"There's climate catastrophe happening," said Julia Bernal, executive director of Albuquerque-based Pueblo Action Alliance, another one of the groups unhappy with Biden. "Not holding the oil and gas industries accountable for greenhouse gas emissions is contributing to the climate crisis."
Biden's can't seem to win, except he did win when the Democratic Party faced the possibility of Trump being reelected.
To date, Biden's greatest accomplishment is saving a nation from another four years of Trump, who somehow maintained a political base after kowtowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
That sad part for America and for Biden is that he didn't run for president in 2016. He would have trounced Trump in that election. In turn, Trump's corruption would have been restricted to his business deals.
The Democrats, bound to blind faith and political dynasties, nominated Hillary Clinton in 2016. She had just as many negatives as Trump.
Clinton was the wrong choice for the Democratic Party but the right match-up for Trump.
Clinton became the first Democratic presidential nominee to lose Michigan and Pennsylvania since 1988. Those two states were key in providing Trump with his victory in the Electoral College. Clinton won the popular vote, which became a meaningless statistic.
Biden probably became president four years too late to do his best work. He's not as quick or convincing as he once was.
He's also not Trump. That's reason for hope in a fiery season of discontent.