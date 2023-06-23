A plane will begin spraying a highly toxic insecticide across a scenic 25,000-acre area near the Rio Chama in July to quell a pest infestation that federal land managers say is consuming grasses essential for grazing cattle.
The U.S. Agriculture Department’s branch in charge of combating invasive pests approved aerial spraying of roughly 670 gallons of the insecticide carbaryl to kill large grasshoppers that have proliferated to the level the agency deems a severe outbreak.
The spraying was originally scheduled to start Monday, but concerns raised by environmentalists and tribal advocates prompted the department to postpone it until July 7 so officials can talk more with the public before making a final decision.
A watchdog group contends blanketing much of the landscape with carbaryl, a potent neurotoxin, could inflict harsh collateral damage, killing bees, Monarch butterflies and other insects vital to the ecosystem. It also could harm birds, fish, field mice and, indirectly, larger animals, the group says.
This pesticide is broad-spectrum — a nice term for a poison that’s indiscriminate in the species it can harm, said Aimee Code, pesticide program director for the Xerces Society.
As Code describes it, using this particular pesticide is tantamount to a shotgun approach — increasing the chance of swiftly taking out the target pests along with unintended casualties.
“At my core, I want to know if we even need to put insecticide down in this beautiful area,” Code said. “But as I move up the spectrum of what concerns are there, why liquid carbaryl? That’s one of the most risky choices that they could have made.”
In an email, a representative for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Inspection Service explained the need for the aerial spraying but didn’t answer why this particular pesticide was chosen.
As of three weeks ago, field technicians surveying the treatment area tallied 35 invasive grasshoppers per square yard, more than quadruple the eight per yard considered an outbreak and a threat to rangeland ecosystems, wrote Shawn Carson, the agency’s acting plant health director in New Mexico.
Carson insisted the agency’s methods in applying the chemicals are safe. The agency conducts an environmental assessment and consults with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — especially about possible affects on protected species — and with local land managers, Carson wrote.
Of the several hundred grasshopper species in the West, a dozen are considered pests, he noted. Nearly all the grasshoppers collected in the area this year belonged to two breeds that are damaging to rangelands, he added.
Not only do they deplete grass feed, they can cause soil erosion and reduce the cover for smaller animals and invertebrates, Carson wrote. Butterflies, spiders, caterpillars and worms are examples of invertebrates.
This year’s high population could be tied to the 50-plus grasshoppers found per square yard last summer, Carson wrote. That could have led to more eggs being laid, and the wet winter could have enabled the eggs to thrive, partly by increasing food sources, he added.
Kaitlin Haase, the Xerces Society’s pollinator conservationist, said if it occurs, this will be the first time in years an aerial spray has been done in New Mexico.
Haase said she is particularly concerned about the pesticide killing bees, which are essential to pollinate native plants and a host of crops, such as beans, alfalfa and tomatoes.
The spraying will increase the risk to bumble bees and New Mexico’s fireflies, both in decline, she added.
It also will threaten Monarch butterflies that, aside from being pretty, pollinate wildflowers, Haase said. And it’s likely to kill insects that are a vital food source for birds, bats, fish, frogs and even larger predators such as bobcats and bears, she said.
“There’s just a huge assortment of wildlife that could be impacted by these sprays,” Haase said.
Haase said it’s a grim irony they learned of the USDA’s plan during pollinator week.
The National Academies of Science marked the week with a webpage describing how bee populations have declined in recent years.
Pesticides are among the culprits, as is climate change, habitat loss from commercial development, and human-made honeybee colonies competing for resources and spreading pathogens to wild bees, the academy says.
Both Haase and Code complained about what they called a lack of transparency. Their group learned about the plans to spray when a staffer came across a document outlining the time, place, acreage, the pesticide and the quantity of the chemical to be used, they said.
Carson contends public notice was given in March on the agency’s website and in the Albuquerque Journal.
The plane will spray in a striped pattern, applying the chemical on swaths while leaving adjoining ones unsprayed, Carson wrote. This avoids other types of insects, while catching the highly mobile grasshoppers when they move from untreated swaths to treated ones, he added.
The agency will use less of the pesticide than the label allows and in the smallest area possible to give pollinators a refuge, Carson wrote.
No-spray buffers will be set 500 feet from water bodies such as reservoirs, wetlands and seasonal streams, and a quarter-mile from riparian areas such as the Chama, Nutrias and Cebolla rivers, he wrote.
The carbaryl also won’t be applied near “habitat of concern” for protected species or those moving toward listing.
But Code argued staggered swaths and buffers are meaningless because the pesticide will drift onto unsprayed areas, waters and habitat. The aerial drift also could land on people rafting on the rivers or hiking on nearby trails, she said.
As for the agency’s notification, her group commented in March on the environmental study but not an actual spraying plan, Code said.
“Announcing a draft environmental assessment is not the same as announcing a toxic spray next to areas that are heavily recreated and close to farmlands,” she said. “With the risks of carbaryl use so high, we need the facts.”
She said she’s concerned about such a large area being sprayed, saying it will take a long time for it to recover.
The USDA should explore other options, such as supplying ranchers with seeds or funding to replace the grasses lost to the pests, Code said. Officials must stop viewing these grasshoppers as a plague on the land that must be wiped out at all costs, she said.
“In this day and age, we need to be more thoughtful and smarter,” Code said.