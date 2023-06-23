A plane will begin spraying a highly toxic insecticide across a scenic 25,000-acre area near the Rio Chama in July to quell a pest infestation that federal land managers say is consuming grasses essential for grazing cattle.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s branch in charge of combating invasive pests approved aerial spraying of roughly 670 gallons of the insecticide carbaryl to kill large grasshoppers that have proliferated to the level the agency deems a severe outbreak.

The spraying was originally scheduled to start Monday, but concerns raised by environmentalists and tribal advocates prompted the department to postpone it until July 7 so officials can talk more with the public before making a final decision.

