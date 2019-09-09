Criminal complaint: 911 call detailed someone being `sacrificed’ before shooting

The Santa Fe woman accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man at a neighbor’s house party late Saturday may have called 911 herself that night, reporting someone was being “sacrificed,” according to a criminal complaint filed by police Monday morning.
Beverly Melendez, 64, who was arrested for second-degree murder in the killing of Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay, told a detective during an interview early Sunday that she became angry about the party, walked to her rear wall with a rifle, “flipped out” and returned to her bedroom but couldn’t remember what happened, Santa Fe police Detective Jacob Parrish wrote in the complaint.
Just after midnight Sunday, two family members drove the wounded Enriquez-Garay from the home in the 1800 block of Hopewell Street to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, according to police. Enriquez-Garay was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Enriquez-Garay lived in Santa Fe, and had family in Mexico, according to police.
Melendez, who lives in the back bedroom of a home in the 1800 block of Quapaw Street, just north of the location of the party, was taken into custody without incident at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday after SWAT and crisis negotiation teams surrounded the home.
A shooting witness who drove Enriquez-Garay to the hospital in the bed of his white pickup and left before police arrived told officers who stopped him in the area of West San Mateo Road told police that his friend had been shot at a house party by a female neighbor who yelled at them and then fired several gunshots, the complaint said.
The driver also told police he had recalled hearing the woman calling for her cat. When he saw Enriquez-Garay fall to the ground, he and another male put him into the bed of his pickup and drove to the hospital. The driver said he and the other male then separated and quickly left.
Blood was found in the bed of the pickup, according to the complaint.
Detective Parrish wrote in the complaint that dispatch had recieved a call from someone that night identifying herself as “Beverly.” The woman told 911 that a “human sacrifice” had occurred in the area of the shooting, Parrish said.
Parrish wrote he and other officers responded to the Quapaw Street home. From the outside, he heard what he thought sounded like a woman calling for her cat.
After officers began making announcements for the occupants to come out, three females, including Melendez, exited and were detained, according to the complaint. Inside the back bedroom, officers found unspent .22-caliber bullet casings and a rifle sheath.
Officers also found a spent .22-caliber casing in the backyard of the home near the rear wall where witnesses said the gunshots came from, the complaint said.
The complaint did not say whether the firearm suspected to have been used in the shooting had been recovered.
Parrish said he was told by officers that Melendez, who was detained in the back seat of a patrol vehicle outside the home, was arguing with officers and trying to get out of her restraints.
Melendez agreed to speak with Parrish and told him that she lived in the back bedroom of the home, owned a .22-caliber rifle and had fired it the backyard three days prior, he said.
Parrish wrote that in a later interview at the police department, Melendez told him that she had several altercations with her neighbors at the home on Hopewell Street, saying that they had loud house parties and ran a generator throughout the night, which she said constantly aggravated her and prevented her from sleeping.
Melendez told Parrish that on Saturday night, she became angry at the party, walked into her backyard with her rifle and peered over the back wall using a small step ladder, “flipped out, and returned back to her bedroom but could not remember what happened,” the detective wrote.
Parrish said he explained to Melendez that someone in the backyard of the Hopewell Street home had been shot and died.
“Ms. Melendez began to cry, and placed both of her hands upon her head,” Parrish wrote. She then “began talking lowly to herself, but I could hear her say, ‘I’m so sorry,’ ‘It shouldn’t have happened,’ ‘kneejerk,’ and ‘stupidy,’” he wrote.
Melendez told the detective she did not remember firing the rifle. After exiting the interview room, Parrish said Melendez “was observed telling herself, ‘What the [expletive] did I do?”
Melendez’s arraignment, originally scheduled for Monday afternoon, was postponed.