Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 1.20.01 PM.png

Police say this image, included in a criminal complaint for Solomon Pena, was obtained from a cellphone and shows him with Jose Trujillo. Pena, a former candidate for a House seat, is accused of hiring Trujillo to help him shoot at houses of lawmakers.

 Courtesy Albuquerque

Police Department

Court documents in the startling case of a failed Republican state House candidate accused in a string of Albuquerque shootings suggests Solomon Pena became more aggressive in his tactics as the attacks targeting Democratic politicians continued.

Pena, suspected of devising a plan to carry out drive-by shootings at the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state lawmakers between Dec. 4 and Jan. 3, was booked Monday night into the Metropolitan Detention Center and is scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday on 15 charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed late Monday in the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, a confidential informant involved in the plot told investigators Pena initially paid three brothers a total of $500 to shoot up Commissioner Adriann Barboa’s home and advised them to aim high to avoid striking anyone with a bullet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

