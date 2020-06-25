Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of those involved in two recent acts of vandalism in downtown Santa Fe.
On Monday morning, people discovered the obelisk in the center of the Plaza had been heavily spray-painted and portions of an inscription panel were broken off. Later that afternoon, an employee of India Palace, a restaurant on Don Gaspar Avenue, reported it had been seriously vandalized.
Someone had damaged walls, furniture and dishes, and spray-painted racial slurs throughout the restaurant.
"Detectives suspect the damage that occurred on the Plaza Obelisk early Monday morning may be linked to the crimes committed at India Palace," the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release issued Thursday.
"Information received so far indicates that possibly three suspects were spray painting the monument just before 2 a.m. Monday morning," the statement said.
Tips can be submitted to santafecrimestoppers.org or by calling 505-955-5050.
People with knowledge of the incidents also can reach Detective Ryan Romero at 505-955-5344.
