Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information which could help the State Fire Marshal's Office with its investigation into a March 29 arson which destroyed a home under construction on Heartstone Drive near Tano Road.
The March blaze was the second time Martin and Anita Griego's hopes for a family home were dashed. A fire last July — which investigators said was caused by a lightning strike — similarly burned down all progress made into the home's construction.
“Our faith is strong, and we know that evil will not prevail,” Martin Griego wrote in an email following the second fire. “We are focused on our family’s safety and health, especially our two little boys. They especially don’t deserve this.”
New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management spokesman David Lienemann said he could not provide any updates Wednesday on the state fire marshal's investigation.
"However the State Fire Marshal’s office would appreciate all tips through crime stoppers at this time," Lienemann wrote in an email declining to comment further on the investigation.
Jean Altshuler, one of the developers in the construction site's housing subdivision, indicated earlier this month the Griegos will not attempt to construct the home for a third time.