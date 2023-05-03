spotlight Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 for details in Lowe's parking lot shooting death The New Mexican Nathan Lederman Author email May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ramon Vigil. Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to arrests in the fatal shooting of Ramon Vigil, according to a police news release Wednesday.Vigil, 21, was shot to death at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement. Police said Vigil had planned to meet a group of people in the parking lot the night of shooting.Capt. Aaron Ortiz declined to provide details Tuesday on where Vigil was shot or how many bullets were shot into him. He added police have "strong leads" but have not identified any suspects.Vigil's shooting marks city police's third homicide investigation in 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesCamera catches mountain lion out for a stroll on Santa Fe's east sideNew hardware store set to open in southeast Santa FeRestaurant owner launches bid for Santa Fe City Council as campaigning beginsSanta Fe volcanologist reveals fiery story of Diablo Canyon's formation'Troubling findings' in Northern New Mexico College audits prompt letter of concernFormer N.M. governor opened doors for minoritiesSanta Fe police investigating fatal shooting near home improvement storeSanta Fe County weighs tougher nuisance ordinance to address problem propertiesJudge rejects man's suit to get unemployment benefitsMan sentenced to life for 2018 killing of Santa Fe businessman during burglary Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS High Desert Table Slowly caramelized onions make this dip a hit Baking Above It All For these little pies, the crust is the star Ringside Seat A suspended judge and a dysfunctional court Holy Trinity of Finance The invisible work of women