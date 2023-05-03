Ramon Vigil

Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to arrests in the fatal shooting of Ramon Vigil, according to a police news release Wednesday.

Vigil, 21, was shot to death at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement. Police said Vigil had planned to meet a group of people in the parking lot the night of shooting.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz declined to provide details Tuesday on where Vigil was shot or how many bullets were shot into him. He added police have "strong leads" but have not identified any suspects.

