Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information related to the violent carjacking that occurred at the N.M. 599 Rail Runner station last week, according to Santa Fe police.
A 73-year-old man shot April 12 is recovering from the injuries he suffered after a man "shot him in the face" and stole his car, police said.
The stolen black 2020 Chrysler 300 sedan was found later the same day at the Extend-A-Suites in Albuquerque.
Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the carjacking, according to a news release from the Santa Fe Police Department.
Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 505-955-5050 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.
