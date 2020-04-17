Crime in Santa Fe is down 33 percent year to date, largely because of people staying home amid COVID-19, Mayor Alan Webber said in his Friday livestream.
“As you would expect from people staying home, staying safe, wearing masks to stay safe, we are seeing a reduction in crime in Santa Fe,” Webber said.
Certain crimes, such as residential break-ins, are increasing, but aggravated assault and larceny are down, Webber said.
According to 2020 crime statistics, reports of aggravated assault fell 69 percent, from 123 to 38. There were 14 reports of aggravated assault in January. That increased to 17 in February, then dropped to seven in March.
Reports of simple battery dropped 60 percent, from 293 to 115. There were 38 batteries in January, 37 in February and 40 in March. Thefts dropped nearly 20 percent, from 366 to 296.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye said the numbers are from reports generated by the Santa Fe Police Department, not from calls for service from dispatch.
Measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus have contributed to the decrease in crime, Joye said. “However, I don’t think we can say definitively that the decrease is attributed solely to one thing or another, as there may be a number of reasons for the decrease,” Joye said.
According to the crime statistics, there were increases in motor vehicle theft and residential breaking and entering. There have been 14 break-ins at residential properties, up from eight at this time last year. Six of the break-ins came in January, while four occurred in both February and March. Those numbers were above the 2019 monthly averages for all three months.
Reports of car theft increased 9 percent from this time last year, from 65 to 71. There were 27 reports of motor vehicle theft in January, 23 in February and 21 in March.
Residential burglary reports stayed roughly the same. At this time last year, there were 67. In 2020, there have been 68. Month to month, residential burglary has increased in 2020. There were 18 home burglaries reported in January, 23 in February and 27 in March.
