As the two main candidates for governor prepare for their first televised debate, viewers can likely expect a stark contrast between the two when it comes to addressing crime, education, abortion and the economy.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, will face off against former TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti, a Republican, in the first of two scheduled television debates at 7 p.m. Friday on KOB-TV.

KOAT-TV, the Albuquerque Journal and KKOB-AM plan to host the second debate Oct. 12.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

