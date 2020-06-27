Firefighters were working Saturday to put out a wildfire in Santa Fe National Forest that was threatening a campground, fishing site and cabins.
The fire burned around 2 acres near the Winsor Ridge Trailhead at Cowles about 20 miles north of Pecos, Forest Service officials said.
It ignited a day earlier, and high winds could cause the flames to spread.
"The fire is very active within its 2-acre footprint. ... Two helicopters are dipping water from the Cowles Ponds to drop on the fire and may consider using Stewart Lake in the Pecos Wilderness if necessary," the Forest Service said in a statement.
About 40 firefighters were working to put out the flames. As of Saturday afternoon, the fire was zero percent contained, according to the Forest Service.
