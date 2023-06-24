Fire crews are still working to contain a wildfire near El Rito amid rising temperatures in Northern New Mexico and dry conditions.
The Comanche Fire, which was caused by lightning and discovered June 8, had grown to 1,795 acres Saturday from just 36 on Monday and was 15% contained, according to Carson National Forest officials and the InciWeb incident information page.
"Fire crews worked hard to successfully hold the ... [fire] within its containment lines on Friday despite Red Flag conditions," the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release Saturday. "This was possible due to the extensive planning and tactics implemented during the previous days."
The fire is burning through an area of ponderosa pines and mixed conifers in the Carson National Forest. Smoke increased Friday due to interior burning, the Forest Service said, and "may be visible from Canjilon, Abiquiú, El Rito and as far as Santa Fe and Taos."
The Forest Service said the smoke could impact people in nearby towns; temporary smoke monitors have been placed at the El Rito Ranger Station, Ghost Ranch in Abiquiú and the Chevron station in Hernández.
A Northern New Mexico Type 3 Incident Management Team is overseeing the firefighting efforts of 187 people, including three hand crews, two wildland fire modules, seven engines, one dozer, two water tenders and two Rapid Extraction Module Support teams. Parts of Forest Roads 137 and 20 have been partially closed.
Forest Service officials said the fire will continue to burn, but the final acreage is expected to be "less than the 10,000-acre focus area due to changing weather and vegetation drying out."
"Fire managers continue to assess and plan for various scenarios in the coming days depending on fire behavior, which is affected by weather, fuel conditions and terrain," the Forest Service said. "The goal is to continue to work with this naturally caused wildfire so it can fulfill its ecological role on the landscape while responsibly adjusting to conditions."