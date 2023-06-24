Fire crews are still working to contain a wildfire near El Rito amid rising temperatures in Northern New Mexico and dry conditions.

The Comanche Fire, which was caused by lightning and discovered June 8, had grown to 1,795 acres Saturday from just 36 on Monday and was 15% contained, according to Carson National Forest officials and the InciWeb incident information page.

"Fire crews worked hard to successfully hold the ... [fire] within its containment lines on Friday despite Red Flag conditions," the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release Saturday. "This was possible due to the extensive planning and tactics implemented during the previous days."

