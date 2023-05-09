Less than 24 hours after a small wildfire ignited Monday on private land in Mora County, firefighting teams had contained 30% of the Las Cocas Fire's perimeter.
Crews from the New Mexico State Forestry Division and the state's Wildfire Response Program, and volunteers from several local fire stations were battling the blaze, which was reported just before 6 p.m. Monday south of Guadalupita near N.M. 434. It had burned 75 to 100 acres by late Tuesday morning, according to nmfireinfo.com, a multi-agency fire information website.
"There's no structures threatened at this time, and crews are working as quickly and as safely as they can to address the fire on the east flank and on the south flank," state Wildfire Prevention and Communications Coordinator George Ducker said Tuesday.
Ducker said the cause of the wildfire is still under investigation, and he is unsure whether it is affecting previous burn scars nearby.
"We're still in the realm of speculation, or at least I am, about which part of the burned area this fire is in," Ducker said.
Crews working to restrict the fire's movement hoped to contain most of the blaze Tuesday in preparation for a "wind pickup event" in the forecast for Wednesday.
"The wind is predicted, and as we all know, weather can change at a moment's notice," Ducker said. "So we're just hoping that we're gonna get as much work done today as we can."
