Less than 24 hours after a small wildfire ignited Monday on private land in Mora County, firefighting teams had contained 30% of the Las Cocas Fire's perimeter.

Crews from the New Mexico State Forestry Division and the state's Wildfire Response Program, and volunteers from several local fire stations were battling the blaze, which was reported just before 6 p.m. Monday south of Guadalupita near N.M. 434. It had burned 75 to 100 acres by late Tuesday morning, according to nmfireinfo.com, a multi-agency fire information website.

"There's no structures threatened at this time, and crews are working as quickly and as safely as they can to address the fire on the east flank and on the south flank," state Wildfire Prevention and Communications Coordinator George Ducker said Tuesday. 

