Fire crews on Tuesday extinguished a small portion of the Medio Fire that had crossed Forest Road 102 on the blaze's southern edge, which is not yet contained.
Officials had identified the road, also known as Pacheco Canyon Road, as the line where they hoped to stop the wildfire's advancement toward homes in mountains northeast of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe ski basin.
"The fire crossed over a tiny piece of the 102 today. They got it knocked out pretty quick," said Steven La-Sky, a spokesman for the Santa Fe National Forest. "It didn't get away from them after a tiny bit blew over."
The 2,700-acre wildfire started burning east of Tesuque on Aug. 17 and had steadily crept south, though officials reported little growth Tuesday. Its cause has not yet been determined.
The Santa Fe National Forest also announced the roughly 600-acre Caja Fire was 10 percent contained Tuesday, with about 30 crew members fighting the blaze. Officials believe it was caused by lightning Sunday on the Caja del Rio Plateau southwest of Santa Fe.
The Medio Fire reached burn scars from a 2011 forest fire and areas where previous prescribed burns had reduced fuel levels to the east and lower-elevation areas with less fuel to the west. La-Sky said crews are now focused on the northern and southern borders.
"Crews on the north side working their way south, crews south working their way up," La-Sky said. "They're hoping to hook up somewhere in the middle or at least funnel the fire off to a side."
So far, 18 percent of the fire has been contained — 5 percent on the northern edge near the origin and 13 percent on the southeastern edge between the fire and the ski basin.
Fire officials visited with residents in Pacheco Canyon and Rio en Medio on Tuesday to set up sprinkler systems, water tanks and hoses to protect homes in case the fire advances that direction.
The 232 crew members assigned to the Medio Fire are living and working out of the Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino in Pojoaque, which has converted a ballroom into a command center.
"This is highly unusual for us. Typically we're working out of yurts, big tents in the wilderness with satellite cellphone and internet and a generator," said Bill Morse, a spokesman for the Southwest Incident Mangement Team 4. "So to be in Buffalo Thunder — what, a five-star resort? It's unheard of, but it's also extremely efficient. We work here. We stay here. We eat here, we don't have to move."
The number of crew members working on the Medio Fire has grown by about 100 since the response started last week.
Across the nation, individual firefighters and crews from federal and local government agencies are assigned to wildfires by the National Interagency Coordination Center based on a fire's severity. Morse said the Medio Fire is currently a Level 2, with Level 5 being the highest.
Santa Fe Hotshots joined the Medio Fire crew after two days of mandatory rest from another assignment.
"There was some rain in Arizona over the weekend, which freed up some personnel for us, including aircraft," said Morse, a retired fire captain in Flagstaff, Ariz. "This is a busy season. If another fire in Arizona exploded, then we won't be able to call in that help."
Santa Fe County Fire Chief Erik Litzenberg, who gave county commissioners an update on the fires Tuesday, said local firefighters have been “battling for resources with the entire nation” from the start.
“As you see on the news, the fire season elsewhere is in full swing,” he said. “The competition for these resources is heavy at this moment.”
Litzenberg said two aircraft assisted early in the fire to drop slurry.
“Then they were gone after an afternoon,” he said, adding more aircraft returned Sunday, “but we have not been able to get them every day.”
Despite strained resources, he said the incident command team feels “comfortable” with the resources it does have at its disposal.
Litzenberg said the strategy in these types of fires is to remove the fuel, which includes “literally scraping a line of brush and grass all the way down to the soil” to removing trees “either mechanically or with fire.”
“The intent is to create an unburnable line around the fire and then keep the fire intensity low as it approaches those outward boundaries of the fire,” he said.
Litzenberg said the state fire marshal plans to issue an order Friday prohibiting burning in the unincorporated areas of the county.
“We’ll stop issuing burn permits until this ban is lifted,” he said.
Litzenberg said the two fires are highly unusual near Santa Fe for this time of year.
“I will say these fires are indicative of some pretty uncharacteristic and severe fire conditions,” he said. “In 25 years, I personally have not seen this kind of activity in late August. We do expect this kind of activity in May or in June but not in August. I’ll continue to blame this on the year 2020.”
Daniel J. Chacón of The New Mexican contributed to this report.
