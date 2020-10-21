As the Luna Fire continued to burn uncontained in canyons near Taos and meteorologists warned of increasing winds in coming days, U.S. Forest Service officials announced Wednesday that Stage 1 fire restrictions will take effect Friday in the Carson National Forest.
The restrictions will help prevent human-caused blazes in an area ripe for fire, the Forest Service said.
Firefighters battling the Luna Fire near the tiny community of Chacon were strengthening fire lines in preparation for weather changes expected Thursday, the agency said in a news release. The fire was estimated at 8,000 acres.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque forecast "critical fire weather" on Thursday and Saturday, with higher winds increasing fire risks amid severe drought conditions. Temperatures are likely to drop Saturday, and a hard freeze is forecast Sunday, followed by the potential for winter weather early next week.
In the meantime, Forest Service officials said there is a "zero percent chance of precipitation" to aid crews fighting the Luna Fire this week.
There were 138 people fighting the fire Wednesday, the news release said, and two helicopters have been assigned to the blaze.
"Due to the complexity of the fire and values at risk, agency administrators from the Carson National Forest and New Mexico State Forestry Division ordered a Type 1 [incident management team] expected to take command of the fire on Thursday," the news release said.
While cattle were being moved out of canyons in areas threatened by the blaze and some residents had left their homes voluntarily, there were no evacuation orders in place.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.