Smoke from the Black Feather Fire is visible Aug. 8 over the town of Coyote. U.S. Forest Service officials have reported progress on containing the 2,198-acre wildfire.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

U.S. Forest Service officials have reported progress on containing a wildfire in the Santa Fe National Forest that for a time threatened to spread into several rural communities in Rio Arriba County.

The Black Feather Fire continues to smolder in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness between Cuba and Coyote, but suppression of the lightning-caused wildfire both by firefighting efforts and monsoon rains have prompted the Forest Service to move a Type 1 Incident Management Team out of the affected zone.

Type 1 teams generally battle the most serious fires. A Type 3 team will take command of the fire Thursday, officials said.

