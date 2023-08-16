U.S. Forest Service officials have reported progress on containing a wildfire in the Santa Fe National Forest that for a time threatened to spread into several rural communities in Rio Arriba County.
The Black Feather Fire continues to smolder in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness between Cuba and Coyote, but suppression of the lightning-caused wildfire both by firefighting efforts and monsoon rains have prompted the Forest Service to move a Type 1 Incident Management Team out of the affected zone.
Type 1 teams generally battle the most serious fires. A Type 3 team will take command of the fire Thursday, officials said.
The Forest Service on Wednesday reported crews have contained 14% of the perimeter of the 2,198-acre fire.
Containment lines have been secured on the eastern flank of the fire, which officials said was a strategic decision to protect nearby residences and private property.
“The eastern side of the fire is the most important one,” forest service spokesman David Eaker said in an interview. “That’s where they were putting the most work in because if it got out of control it could threaten structures and residences there.”
The outlook appears more promising for the nearby communities of Mesa Pinebetal and Mesa Poleo, where residents prepared for potential catastrophe in the days after the fire started Aug. 5.
People could be seen transporting livestock and farm equipment to safer locations in nearby Coyote and beyond.
The Forest Service placed both mountain communities in “set” evacuation status after the fire grew rapidly to more than 2,000 acres in a few days. Both communities are now in “ready” status, which Eaker said was a good sign since it meant fire managers “feel the threat has been decreased.”
In its first days, smoke from the Black Feather Fire was visible from at least as far away as Santa Fe, 44 miles away.
Daily thunderstorms in the area proved a godsend, though Eaker said the threat of new wildfires is still “very real.”
“The rains coming in can be very beneficial as far as putting out the fire,” Eaker said, “but on the flip side, the storms and lightning can also start new fires.”
Crews have been monitoring the forest for new wildfires, he said, but none have been seen in recent days.
Many roads within the San Pedro Parks Wilderness remain closed under order from the Forest Service.
Meanwhile, the Forest Service announced it would lift restrictions on smoking and campfires in the 1.5 million-acre forest Santa Fe National Forest after recent rains reduced the danger of wildfires.
The restrictions will be lifted at 8 a.m. Thursday, a news release states.
The agency determined fire danger in the forest has “significantly decreased” with recent monsoonal weather, which has brought increased moisture, cloud cover and higher humidity to the region.
Forest service officials urged visitors to use caution when lighting campfires and to never leave a fire unattended, which is a crime. People who abandon campfires are subject to being fined or jailed, and if an abandoned campfire causes a wildfire, violators may be liable for fire suppression costs.
The agency advises visitors who start campfires never leave a campsite until the fire is extinguished and cold to the touch.
There has been “light to moderate precipitation” across the Santa Fe National Forest and no long-term drying trends are forecast, according to the release.